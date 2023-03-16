Global Acrylic Resins Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Acrylic Resins Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acrylic Resins estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Methacrylates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylates segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Acrylic Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Altuglas International
- Anderson Development Company Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Arkema Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- BASF SE
- DIC Corporation
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Kaneka Corporation
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Lucite International
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
- Plaskolite Inc.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Reichhold Inc.
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Solvay S.A.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Unigel S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Acrylic Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arkema S.A. (France)
Altuglas International (USA)
Arkema, Inc. (USA)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Lucite International (UK)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Anderson Development Company, Inc. (USA)
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Plaskolite, Inc. (USA)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Reichhold, Inc. (USA)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Unigel S.A. (Brazil)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Acrylic Acid Market to Maintain Growth Momentum
Superabsorbent Polymers: Driving Demand for Acrylic Acid in
Emerging Countries
Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream
Applications
Bio-based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable
Solutions for Medical Sector
Resins Market Going Green
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Propel Growth of Acrylic Resins
Environmental Legislation - Coatings Industry Comes Under Close
Scrutiny
Paints & Coatings: The Largest End-Use Market for Acrylic Resins
Favorable Prospects for Coatings: Opportunities for Acrylic
Resins Market
Acrylic Surface Coatings: Positive Growth Prospects
Textile Industry: Recovery to Boost Acrylic Resins Consumption
Rising Demand for Synthetic Fibers to Drive Growth
Acrylic Fibers and Textiles - A Peek into Current and Future
Market Prospects
Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material
New Applications & Eco-Friendly Adhesives: Opportunities for
Acrylic Resins Market
Acrylics in Paper & Paperboard Market: Influenced by Industrial
Production Activity
Acrylic Resins Demand in Plastics Industry: An Overview
Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Construction Industry: Recovery to Stimulate Demand for Acrylic
Resins
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Growth in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Acrylic Resins
Competitive Scenario
MMA - A Highly Concentrated Market
New Capacity Additions on the Anvil Offer Hope
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Methacrylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Methacrylates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Methacrylates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Paperboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textiles & Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Textiles & Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Textiles & Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Acrylic Resins Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Application -
Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic
Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic
Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction,
Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper &
Paperboard and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Application -
Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Type -
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylates,
Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants,
Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates
and Hybrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Type - Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic
Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylates, Acrylates and Hybrids for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles &
Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic
Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants, Textiles & Fabrics, Paper & Paperboard and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Acrylic Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
