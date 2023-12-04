Global Acrylics Industry Report 2023-2030: Mapping of Resin & Product Applications and Relevant Monomer Type(s) Used

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Acrylics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report discusses the extensive versatility of acrylic materials, which are widely used as raw materials in various end-products, including coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, superabsorbent polymers, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), textiles, additives, inks, water treatment chemicals, construction chemicals, detergents, cosmetics, and paper products.

These products are adopted across multiple industries such as transportation, consumer goods, industrial, medical, and paper and packaging. The growth of these end-use industries is expected to drive the global acrylic monomers and resins market from 2023 to 2029.

The study focuses on seven major acrylic monomer types: acrylic acid, acrylonitrile, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate, acrylamide, and 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. It provides regional volume consumption and revenue estimates for each end-use application and monomer type. The report also examines the market share of the top acrylic monomer and resin manufacturers globally.

Acrylic material suppliers are witnessing increasing demand for sustainable products, including bio-based monomers, raw materials, and resins. This reflects a growing need to meet sustainability requirements in the development of processes and end products.

To gain a competitive advantage, acrylic resin producers may need to engage in strategic acquisitions for product portfolio expansion or to enter new geographic markets. China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are expected to experience significant growth in the next seven years due to fast-growing end-use industries supporting acrylic resin consumption.

Global acrylic resin producers may benefit from vertical integration to secure a consistent and cost-effective supply of raw materials, which can be achieved through mergers and acquisitions. The increasing consumption of acrylic resins and the development of bio-based and high-performance products are expected to contribute to market growth over the next five to seven years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Acrylics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Acrylics - Mapping of Resin & Product Applications and Relevant Monomer Type(s) Used

Geographic Scope

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Resin Application

Volume Forecast by Resin Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Analysis by Region

Average Price Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors (Monomer and Resin Suppliers)

Key Competitors (Resin End-use Industries)

Revenue Share by Monomer Type

Revenue Share Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Share by Resin Type

Revenue Share Analysis by Resin Type

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coating Resins

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Forecast Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Acrylic Adhesive & Sealant Resins

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Forecast Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Acrylic Elastomer Resins

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Forecast Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Resins

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Forecast Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Resins

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Resins for Textiles

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Forecast Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other Applications

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Monomer Type

Volume Forecast by Monomer Type

Forecast Analysis by Monomer Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: M&As to Expand Market Footprint

Growth Opportunity 2: Vertical Integration to Gain a Business Advantage

Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Sustainable Acrylic Products

