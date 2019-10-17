Global Acrylonitrile Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylonitrile market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.4 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. ABS & SAN, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.7 Million Tons by the year 2025, ABS & SAN will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817756/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 51.9 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 41.8 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ABS & SAN will reach a market size of 148.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 379.7 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Asahi Kasei Corporation; Ascend Performance Materials LLC; INEOS Group AG; PJSC LUKOIL; Royal DSM NV; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817756/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acrylonitrile Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acrylonitrile Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Acrylonitrile Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: ABS & SAN (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: ABS & SAN (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: ABS & SAN (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Acrylic Fibers (Application) Worldwide Sales in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Acrylic Fibers (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Acrylic Fibers (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Polyacrylamide (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Polyacrylamide (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Polyacrylamide (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acrylonitrile Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Acrylonitrile Latent Demand Forecasts

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 21: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Acrylonitrile Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Acrylonitrile Market Review in China in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acrylonitrile Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Acrylonitrile Market Demand Scenario in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Acrylonitrile Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Acrylonitrile Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Acrylonitrile Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Acrylonitrile Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Acrylonitrile Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Acrylonitrile Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Acrylonitrile Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Acrylonitrile Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Acrylonitrile Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Acrylonitrile Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 54: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Acrylonitrile Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Acrylonitrile Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Acrylonitrile Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Acrylonitrile Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Acrylonitrile Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Acrylonitrile Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Acrylonitrile Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Acrylonitrile Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Acrylonitrile Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Acrylonitrile Market Trends by

Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 77: Acrylonitrile Market in Latin America in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Acrylonitrile Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Acrylonitrile Market Review in Latin America in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Acrylonitrile Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Acrylonitrile Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Acrylonitrile Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Acrylonitrile Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Acrylonitrile Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Acrylonitrile Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Acrylonitrile Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Acrylonitrile Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Acrylonitrile Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Acrylonitrile Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Acrylonitrile Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Acrylonitrile Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Acrylonitrile Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Acrylonitrile Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Acrylonitrile Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Acrylonitrile Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Acrylonitrile Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 117: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

ASCEND PERFORMANCE MATERIALS OPERATIONS LLC

INEOS GROUP AG

LUKOIL OIL COMPANY

ROYAL DSM NV

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817756/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

