Global Acrylonitrile Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylonitrile market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.4 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. ABS & SAN, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.7 Million Tons by the year 2025, ABS & SAN will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 51.9 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 41.8 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ABS & SAN will reach a market size of 148.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 379.7 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Asahi Kasei Corporation; Ascend Performance Materials LLC; INEOS Group AG; PJSC LUKOIL; Royal DSM NV; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Acrylonitrile Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Acrylonitrile Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Acrylonitrile Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: ABS & SAN (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: ABS & SAN (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: ABS & SAN (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Acrylic Fibers (Application) Worldwide Sales in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Acrylic Fibers (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Acrylic Fibers (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polyacrylamide (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Polyacrylamide (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Polyacrylamide (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Acrylonitrile Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Acrylonitrile Latent Demand Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Acrylonitrile Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Acrylonitrile Market Review in China in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Acrylonitrile Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Acrylonitrile Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Acrylonitrile Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Acrylonitrile Addressable Market Opportunity
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Acrylonitrile Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Acrylonitrile Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Acrylonitrile Historic Market Review in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Acrylonitrile Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Acrylonitrile Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Acrylonitrile Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Acrylonitrile Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Acrylonitrile Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Acrylonitrile Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Acrylonitrile Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Acrylonitrile Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Acrylonitrile Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Historic Market Review in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Acrylonitrile Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Acrylonitrile Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Acrylonitrile Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Acrylonitrile Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Acrylonitrile Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Acrylonitrile Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Acrylonitrile Market in Latin America in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Acrylonitrile Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Acrylonitrile Market Review in Latin America in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Acrylonitrile Addressable Market
Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Acrylonitrile Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Acrylonitrile Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Acrylonitrile Historic Market Review in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Acrylonitrile Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Acrylonitrile Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Acrylonitrile Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Acrylonitrile Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Acrylonitrile Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Acrylonitrile in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Acrylonitrile Market in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Acrylonitrile Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Acrylonitrile Addressable Market Opportunity
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Acrylonitrile Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Acrylonitrile Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acrylonitrile in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Acrylonitrile Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Acrylonitrile Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Acrylonitrile Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Acrylonitrile Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Acrylonitrile Market in
Retrospect in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Acrylonitrile Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Acrylonitrile Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Acrylonitrile Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: Acrylonitrile Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
ASCEND PERFORMANCE MATERIALS OPERATIONS LLC
INEOS GROUP AG
LUKOIL OIL COMPANY
ROYAL DSM NV
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
