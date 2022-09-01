Global Actinic Keratosis Market to Surpass US$ 11,628.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global actinic keratosis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,070.0 million in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Actinic Keratosis Market:

Key trends in market include increasing engagement of government regulatory organizations in transforming healthcare and medical field through new research and development activities, increasing number of growth strategies by key market players, such as product launches and collaboration in order to drive growth of global actinic keratosis market.

Key market players are focused on research and development strategies such as conducting clinical trials for the development of drug, which is expected to drive the global actinic keratosis market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Encube Ethicals Pvt. Ltd., an integrated pharmaceutical company, announced that the company is conducting a clinical trial of Fluorouracil Cream, 5% topical cream, to treat Actinic Keratosis. The study is in phase 3. The study is estimated to be complete in December 2022.

Market players are focused on gaining authorization rights for products from regulatory bodies which is expected to drive the global actinic keratosis market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Mayne Pharma Group Limited., a pharma company, announced that it has received license for the Australian rights to SOLARAZE (diclofenac sodium 3%) gel and ACTIKERALL (fluorouracil and salicylic acid, 0.5% / 10%) topical solution from Almirall, SA. Both products are approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing number of clinical trials performed by key market players is expected to drive growth of global actinic keratosis market. For instance, on 31 March 2022, Coegin Pharma, a biotechnology company, announced that the company has recorded positive top-line data from its COAK study — a clinical Phase I/II trial in which the safety and tolerability of AVX001 was evaluated in 60 patients with actinic keratosis.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global actinic keratosis market over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development for the development of drug by key market players in the region. For instance, in November 2020, Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a US based developer of cannabidiol based medical therapeutics, announced that the company is initiating a clinical study of its CaniSun sunscreen lotion for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), the most common pre-cancer that forms on the skin as a result of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. The Skin Cancer Foundation, estimates 58 million U.S., have one or more AK lesions which appear as raised, scaly discolored patches on sun exposed skin. Left untreated, approximately 20% of AK lesions progress to squamous cell carcinoma.

Key players operating in the global actinic keratosis market include, Almirall, S.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Perrigo Company plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc., Spear Pharmaceuticals, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biofrontera AG, Cipher Pharamceuticals Inc., Vidac, Athenex, Inc., 3M, and Mayne Pharma Group Limited.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Actinic Keratosis Market, By Treatment:

Medication

Surgical Procedure

Chemical peel



Cryosurgery



Curettage and desiccation



Laser surgery

Photodynamic Therapy

Combination Therapies

Cryosurgery and PDT



Cryosurgery and a topical treatment



Topical treatments and PD

Global Actinic Keratosis Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Global Actinic Keratosis Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

