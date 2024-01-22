Global Action Cameras Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Competitor Profiles for Amkov, Braun, Casio, Garmin, GoPro, HTC, iON, Kodak, Nikon, TomTom & Sony

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Action Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Action Cameras Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Action Cameras estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Box Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cube Style segment is readjusted to a revised 24.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.7% CAGR

The Action Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 20.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR.

Companies Profiled:

  • Amkov
  • Braun
  • Casio
  • Chilli Technology
  • Contour
  • Decathlon
  • DJI Technology
  • Drift Innovation
  • Garmin
  • GoPro
  • HTC
  • iON
  • JVC Kenwood
  • Kodak
  • Nikon
  • Olympus
  • Ordro
  • Panasonic
  • PLR Ecommerce
  • Polaroid
  • RIOCH
  • Rollei
  • SJCAM Limited
  • Sony Corporation
  • SZ DJI Technology
  • TomTom
  • Toshiba
  • Veho World
  • XIAOMI
  • YI Technology

Key Report Highlights

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5f2zl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

