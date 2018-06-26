Global Activated Carbon Market Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2024

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Activated Carbon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Activated Carbon in Metric Tons by the following Product and End-Use Segments:
- Product Segments - Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, and Other Activated Carbon
- End-Use Segments - Liquid Phase (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Other Liquid Phase Applications), and Gas Phase (Air Purification, Automotive Emission Canister, and Other Gas Phase Applications).
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC (USA)
- Cabot Corporation (USA)
- Calgon Carbon Corp. (USA)
- Chemviron Carbon (Belgium)
- Carbon Activated Corp (USA)
- Clarimex Group (Mexico)
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)
- Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd (China)
- Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka)
- Ingevity Corporation (USA)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Overview
Current & Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific
A Growing Market
Activated Carbon
A Raw Material Intensive Industry
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Stringent Emission Norms and Improvement in Automobile Production Drives AC Demand
Stringent Environment Regulations Drive Demand for Activated Carbon
MATS Drives PAC Demand
Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Open up Opportunities for GAC
The Minamata Convention Boosts Activated Carbon Demand
Reactivated Carbon Demand Grows in Significance
Large Surface Area Remains a Desirable Characteristic
Water Treatment
A Market Laden with Immense Potential
Air Purification
Key Enabler of Future Growth
Food and Beverage Processing Add to Market Growth
Steady Application in Medical and Pharmaceuticals Segment Augurs Well for the Market
Gold Extraction Activity Drives Focus on Activated Carbon
Surging Usage in Solvent Vapor Recovery & Other Applications Supports Demand
Novel Forms of Activated Carbon Gain Popularity
Biological AC Technology to Gain Acceptance
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Cabot Norit Introduces DARCO H2S HF Activated Carbon
ADA Carbon Solutions Introduces FastPAC Platinum
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ingevity Corporation Sets up New Activated Carbon Extrusion Plant in China
Calgon Carbon Signs Contract with Sanli M&E for GAC
Calgon Carbon Signs Agreement for Removal of PFOS
Cabot Corporation Expands NORIT E 153 Activated Carbon Colorants Line
Kuraray to Absorb Operations of Kuraray Chemical Co.
Calgon Carbon Acquires CECA's European Activated Carbon Business
Calgon Carbon Japan to Supply Pelletized Activated Carbon to Mitsui & Co.
Jacobi Carbons Establishes New Activated Carbon Production Facility
Calgon Carbon Signs Multi-Year Powdered Activated Carbon Supply Agreements for Mercury Removal
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 51)
- The United States (19)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (11)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/txxdlf/global_activated?w=5
