Global Active and Passive Protection Systems Market and Technology Forecast to 2028: Advancements in Sensor Technology, Increase in Urban Warfare, Advancements in Munition & Material Sciences

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Active and Passive Protection Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protection systems market is poised to achieve a revenue of USD 16 Billion by the year 2028 from a value of USD 11 Billion in 2019.

This report covers the changing market trends and scenarios based on this market. A forecast analysis has also been provided to understand the shifting market dynamics. Advancements in terms of munition technology act as a key driver for this market. Weapon systems with homing capabilities and advanced sensor-based technologies have been penetrating the market. Therefore, it is essential to develop defense technologies that can shield the assets.

Advancements in the field of material sciences act as another driver for the market. The mobility and maneuverability associated with IFVs are poor due to the weight of the vehicle. Therefore, materials with high tensile strength and stress to strain ratio are now being used to develop components of combat systems. Moreover, the cost benefactor associated with conventional APCs is high. The inclusion of optimized material science technology lowers the cost associated with vehicle maintenance.

The market is studied across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and RoW. North America has the largest market size owing to the presence of key players and advanced defense-based research capabilities associated with the U.S. The presence of countries like Russia and China are expected to accelerate the growth of the APAC regional segment. Therefore, APAC is expected to grow with a CAGR of less than 10% during the forecast period. Passive protection systems are expected to have the largest market share.

Hybrid Protection systems technology was introduced in the year 2019, it is a combination of a layered passive protection technology embedded with APS sensors. This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period.

The report is aimed at

Key market trends and changing dynamics that are expected to shape the protection systems vertical have been discussed.

Comprehensive analysis based on the drivers, restraints, and challenges of this industry has been provided.

The impact of advancing technology in this market and its effects have been covered.

The new opportunities provided by this market and the high growth sectors have been discussed.

This report covers all the global shortcomings and the impacts of the same on the market scenario during the forecast period.

A strategic encapsulation of this market has been provided through Porter's Five Forces and PEST Analysis.

The top ten countries have been analyzed in terms of their weapons' power and fleet capabilities.

COVID based scenarios are covered in this report based on a conceptual and quantitative understanding of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Scenario based Forecast

1.6 Who will benefit from this report?

1.6.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.6.2 Protection Systems' Industry Professionals

1.6.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.6.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.7 Language

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Active Protection System and Passive Protection Systems Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Active and Passive Protection Systems Market

3.1 Evolution of Protection Systems

3.2 Protection Systems

3.3 Active Protection System

3.3.1 Soft-Kill Countermeasures

3.3.2 Countermeasures used

3.4 Hard-Kill Measures

3.4.1 Anti-Aircraft Weapons

3.4.2 Anti-Ballistic Missile

3.5 Passive Protection System

3.5.1 Reactive Armor

4 Current Market Trends of the Global Active and Passive Protection Systems Market

4.1 Unexploded Ordnance

4.2 Global statistics for Landmines

4.2.1 Africa

4.2.2 Columbia

4.2.3 United States

4.2.4 Canada

4.2.5 Europe

4.2.6 South-East Asia

4.2.7 Japan

4.3 Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

4.4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

4.4.1 History for Induction of MRAP

4.4.2 MRAP Program Cost

4.4.3 Effectiveness of MRAP

5 Market Technologies

5.1 Radar

5.1.1 AESA Radar

5.1.2 LADAR

5.1.3 Quantum Radar

5.2 Protection System

5.2.1 Liquid Armor

5.2.2 Electronic Warfare

5.2.3 Theater Defense System

5.2.4 Laser System

5.2.5 Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Materials

5.3.1 Nano-ceramics

5.3.2 Composites

5.4 Munition

5.4.1 Hypersonic Technology

5.4.2 Rail Gun

5.4.3 Fifth Generation

5.4.4 Hybrid Protection System

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increase in geo-political conflicts

6.1.2 Increasing Casualties

6.1.3 Asset Securitization

6.1.4 Advancements in Munition

6.1.5 Advancements in Material Sciences

6.1.6 Increase in Urban Warfare

6.1.7 Advancements in Sensor technology

6.1.8 Indigenous Program

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Cost

6.2.2 Unmanned Program

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Maneuverability and Mobility

6.3.2 Defense Budget

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technological

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

6.5.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power

6.5.3 Threat of Substitution

6.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.5 Rivalry Amongst Competitors

7 Country Analysis

7.1 United States

7.1.1 Military Platforms in the U.S

7.1.2 Armored Vehicle Fleet of US

7.1.3 Naval Fleet of the U.S

7.1.4 Aircraft Fleet of the U.S

7.2 Russia

7.3 China

7.4 Saudi Arabia

7.5 Ukraine

7.6 North Korea

7.7 Turkey

7.8 Germany

7.9 Algeria

7.10 Israel

8 APS Technologies

8.1 Trophy

8.1.1 Radar System

8.1.2 Firing System

8.1.3 Fire Control Unit

8.2 AMAP-ADS

8.3 IMI (Israeli Military Industry) Iron Fist

8.4 Iron Curtain

8.5 Quick Kill

9 Global Active and Passive Protection Systems to 2028 by Platform

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Market by Platform (By Land) to 2028

9.3 Total Global Market by Platform (By Naval) to 2028

9.4 Total Global Market by Platform (By Airborne) to 2028

10 Global Active and Passive Protection Systems to 2028 by Protection System

10.1 Market Introduction

10.2 Total Global Market by Protection System (By Active Protection System) to 2028

10.3 Total Global Market by Protection System (By Passive Protection System) to 2028

10.4 Total Global Market by Protection System (By Hybrid Protection System) to 2028

11 Global Active and Passive Protection Systems to 2028 by Region

11.1 Market Introduction

11.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Platform) to 2028

12 Global Active Protection Systems Market to 2028 by Components (Only APS)

12.1 Market Introduction

13 Opportunity Analysis

Company Profiles

BAE Systems

Boeing

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Navistar International Cooperation

Nexter

Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation Limited)

Oshkosh Cooperation

Raytheon

Rheinmetall Group

Textron Inc

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lblp7t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

