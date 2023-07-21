Global Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods & Beverages Market Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Competition and Evolving Technologies Giving the Market a New Direction

21 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods & Beverages Market is valued at USD 37.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.2%. This study aims to provide an overview of the current and future global market for food and beverage packaging.
Growing consumer requirements for fresh food and packaged consumables with a long shelf life, along with lifestyle changes that demand ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food, are promoting the growth of the food and beverage packaging industry.
Advanced packaging solutions have seen innovative approaches, such as developing packaging incorporating antimicrobial materials derived from microorganisms, plants and animals. Environmentally friendly lignocellulose-based films and wood-fiber-based packaging cater to environmentally conscious consumers. The food and beverage packaging market offers diverse packaging technologies to meet the consumer demand for freshness, longer shelf life and high-quality packaged consumables.
The market trend toward ready-to-eat, easy-to-cook and microwavable products, along with lifestyle changes, has resulted in innovative packaging methods, such as active, intelligent, controlled and advanced packaging.
As the use of active, controlled, intelligent packaging products expands to create new fields of application, information regarding the active, controlled, intelligent packaging market and regional market trends becomes more valuable. This information can assist companies in identifying opportunities for process and productivity improvements, as well as new product development, resulting in a positive impact on future market growth.
The increasing number of conferences and growth in government investments and R&D spending, along with increasing competition and evolving technologies, are giving the market a new direction.
The report includes:
- 60 tables and 12 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for active, controlled, and intelligent packaging of various foods and beverages
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food and beverages, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the type of packaging and sub-packaging, application, and region
- Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges and regulatory aspects that will shape the market for active, controlled, intelligent packaging for food and beverage applications as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
- Review of recent industry structure for active, controlled, intelligent packaging in food and beverage applications, along with technology innovation, value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments
- Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various platform technologies for new and existing applications of intelligent packaging in food and beverage markets
- A look at the product categorizations, individual product definitions and performance metrics, and costs and benefits associated with various packaging products
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including 3M, Amcor PLC, DOW, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. and Tetra Pak
Key Attributes
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
175
|
Forecast Period
|
2023-2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$37.8 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$58.8 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
9.2 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Food and Beverage Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging Industry: An ESG Perspective
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies
Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Amcor plc
- Amelco Desiccants Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Ball Corp.
- BASF SE
- Checkpoint Systems
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- DOW
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Ethylene Control Inc.
- Fuji Seal International Inc.
- International Paper
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.
- Multisorb
- Novamont S.p.A.
- Plascon Group
- Pricer AB
- Sealed Air
- Smurfit Kappa
- Stora Enso
- Tetra Pak
- Westrock Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lr9ql
