Global Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods & Beverages Market Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Competition and Evolving Technologies Giving the Market a New Direction

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods & Beverages Market is valued at USD 37.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.2%. This study aims to provide an overview of the current and future global market for food and beverage packaging.

Growing consumer requirements for fresh food and packaged consumables with a long shelf life, along with lifestyle changes that demand ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food, are promoting the growth of the food and beverage packaging industry.

Advanced packaging solutions have seen innovative approaches, such as developing packaging incorporating antimicrobial materials derived from microorganisms, plants and animals. Environmentally friendly lignocellulose-based films and wood-fiber-based packaging cater to environmentally conscious consumers. The food and beverage packaging market offers diverse packaging technologies to meet the consumer demand for freshness, longer shelf life and high-quality packaged consumables.

The market trend toward ready-to-eat, easy-to-cook and microwavable products, along with lifestyle changes, has resulted in innovative packaging methods, such as active, intelligent, controlled and advanced packaging.

As the use of active, controlled, intelligent packaging products expands to create new fields of application, information regarding the active, controlled, intelligent packaging market and regional market trends becomes more valuable. This information can assist companies in identifying opportunities for process and productivity improvements, as well as new product development, resulting in a positive impact on future market growth.

The increasing number of conferences and growth in government investments and R&D spending, along with increasing competition and evolving technologies, are giving the market a new direction.

The report includes:

  • 60 tables and 12 additional tables
  • An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for active, controlled, and intelligent packaging of various foods and beverages
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food and beverages, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the type of packaging and sub-packaging, application, and region
  • Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges and regulatory aspects that will shape the market for active, controlled, intelligent packaging for food and beverage applications as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
  • Review of recent industry structure for active, controlled, intelligent packaging in food and beverage applications, along with technology innovation, value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments
  • Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various platform technologies for new and existing applications of intelligent packaging in food and beverage markets
  • A look at the product categorizations, individual product definitions and performance metrics, and costs and benefits associated with various packaging products
  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including 3M, Amcor PLC, DOW, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. and Tetra Pak

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$37.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$58.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.2 %

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Food and Beverage Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging Industry: An ESG Perspective
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies
Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • Amcor plc
  • Amelco Desiccants Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Ball Corp.
  • BASF SE
  • Checkpoint Systems
  • Crown Holdings Inc.
  • DOW
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Ethylene Control Inc.
  • Fuji Seal International Inc.
  • International Paper
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.
  • Multisorb
  • Novamont S.p.A.
  • Plascon Group
  • Pricer AB
  • Sealed Air
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Stora Enso
  • Tetra Pak
  • Westrock Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lr9ql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) Testing Markets, 2023-2033 - Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Flow Cytometry Propel Growth

United States Remote Patient Monitoring Market Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - AMD, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, ResMed, Teledoc Health, & Vivify Health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.