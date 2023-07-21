Global Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods & Beverages Market Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Competition and Evolving Technologies Giving the Market a New Direction

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods & Beverages Market is valued at USD 37.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.2%. This study aims to provide an overview of the current and future global market for food and beverage packaging.

Growing consumer requirements for fresh food and packaged consumables with a long shelf life, along with lifestyle changes that demand ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food, are promoting the growth of the food and beverage packaging industry.

Advanced packaging solutions have seen innovative approaches, such as developing packaging incorporating antimicrobial materials derived from microorganisms, plants and animals. Environmentally friendly lignocellulose-based films and wood-fiber-based packaging cater to environmentally conscious consumers. The food and beverage packaging market offers diverse packaging technologies to meet the consumer demand for freshness, longer shelf life and high-quality packaged consumables.

The market trend toward ready-to-eat, easy-to-cook and microwavable products, along with lifestyle changes, has resulted in innovative packaging methods, such as active, intelligent, controlled and advanced packaging.

As the use of active, controlled, intelligent packaging products expands to create new fields of application, information regarding the active, controlled, intelligent packaging market and regional market trends becomes more valuable. This information can assist companies in identifying opportunities for process and productivity improvements, as well as new product development, resulting in a positive impact on future market growth.

The increasing number of conferences and growth in government investments and R&D spending, along with increasing competition and evolving technologies, are giving the market a new direction.

The report includes:

60 tables and 12 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for active, controlled, and intelligent packaging of various foods and beverages

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food and beverages, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the type of packaging and sub-packaging, application, and region

Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges and regulatory aspects that will shape the market for active, controlled, intelligent packaging for food and beverage applications as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Review of recent industry structure for active, controlled, intelligent packaging in food and beverage applications, along with technology innovation, value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments

Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various platform technologies for new and existing applications of intelligent packaging in food and beverage markets

A look at the product categorizations, individual product definitions and performance metrics, and costs and benefits associated with various packaging products

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including 3M , Amcor PLC, DOW, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. and Tetra Pak

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $58.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2 % Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Food and Beverage Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

3M

Amcor plc

Amelco Desiccants Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Ball Corp.

BASF SE

Checkpoint Systems

Crown Holdings Inc.

DOW

Eastman Chemical Co.

Ethylene Control Inc.

Fuji Seal International Inc.

International Paper

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Multisorb

Novamont S.p.A.

Plascon Group

Pricer AB

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Tetra Pak

Westrock Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lr9ql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets