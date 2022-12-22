Global Active Cosmetics Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027: Emergence of Nanotechnology, Paradigm Shift Toward Halal Cosmetics, & Growing Interest of Male Consumers

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% during 2021-2027

The market's healthy growth is attributable to the surge in the adoption of cosmetics formulated with active ingredients. The major driving factors of market growth are the growing awareness of skin care, higher disposable income, and a significant increase in the number of customers choosing natural and organic skin care products.

People suffering from various skin and hair problems are focusing on adopting organic cosmetics, as these are derived from natural sources and are free from various harmful chemicals. Active cosmetics are personal care products that are either formulated/highly concentrated with active ingredients or is 100% active ingredient. The most common ingredients in active cosmetics include hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, and many more.



Consumers prefer active cosmetics for skin and hair care, which are readily available through various distribution channels, including pharmacies, drugstores, and many other channels. COVID-19 crisis has slowed down the growth active cosmetics market globally because of closed operations and, shortage of labor & supply chain blockage.

Thus, online channels made it easier for several manufacturers to maintain a pace in sales and distribution. In the last few years, consumers have relied on online platforms for cosmetics shopping, which is also attributed to low cost or discounted prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

Liquid active cosmetics is the dominating product type category in the global active cosmetics market, accounting for the highest market share of 58.67% in 2021. It is attributed to growing skin, hair, and body care that helps liquid products glide effortlessly on the skin and is the most preferred product type worldwide.

A wide range of global, regional, and local players offer a diverse range of active liquid cosmetics holding a dominant share in liquid products. The liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.94% during the forecast period. Cream-based active cosmetics is the second leading segment, with a market share of 29.55% in 2021.

The growth is contributed by the population with dry skin. It is used mainly in makeup products as compact to give coverage to the face, concealing blemishes and discoloration. Therefore mostly used as a light coverage foundation.

In addition, some companies such as L'Oreal, Croda International, Givaudan, and many more are now offering shampoos in the form of the bar to reduce water consumption and make it convenient while traveling to avoid the spilling of liquid body care products.

INSIGHTS BY GENDER

The female segment is the fastest growing segment, with the highest market share of 67.75% in 2021, and is expected to grow faster CAGR of 12.79% in the global active cosmetics market.

This is because females are the primary consumers of body care and makeup products. The growing interest in skincare and organic & natural cosmetic products are the major driving factors for active cosmetics market growth in this population.

On the other hand, male consumers are also witnessing a growing interest in using cosmetic products for skin, hair, and body care. Among males, heterosexuals are the leading segment driving the active cosmetics market growth. APAC industry is one of the fastest-growing regions for men's grooming and cosmetic product use.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

Skincare is the fastest-growing segment under the application section, accounting for the highest market share of 47.27% in 2021. This is attributed to the growing awareness for health-promoting and self-care products and the ever-increasing aging population. Moreover, the omnipresent polluted environment and busy lifestyles also affect skin quality.

Further, the increasing awareness of the side effects of synthetic chemicals in synthetic cosmetics, such as parabens, sulfates, and other toxic ingredients on the skin, has been attracting consumers to opt for active cosmetics in recent years. Thus, the growing demand for clean and toxin-free skincare beauty products is attributed to the skincare segment growth in the global active cosmetics market.

A number of both global and regional companies and distributors are fast shifting to e-commerce platforms to boost their sales as it is the best platform for consumers to easily access the desired product at a cheaper and discounted price. L'Oreal, Croda International, Givaudan, Shisheido, and many more offer a wide range of active cosmetics for skin and hair care.

The hair care segment is the second largest growing segment in the application segment accounting for the share of 25.17% in 2021, attributed to growing interest in hair maintenance to improve hair quality and volume, reduce hair damage, and style the hair.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Drug stores/pharmacy accounts for the highest share of 35.63% under the distribution channel segment in the global active cosmetics market, which is attributed to growing attention toward buying certified and safe cosmetics. As pharmacy products have proven effective, hence consumer's first option is the pharmacy.

Moreover, rising interest in cosmeceuticals and dermo-cosmetics to improve the skin and hair quality and overcome skin and hair problems such as skin scars, pimples, dandruff, scalp infections, and many more have thus highly contributed to the highest share of drug stores.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC accounts for the largest share of the global active cosmetics market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.33% and holds about 35.10% market share.

A steady rise in disposable income among consumers and an increasing focus on organic and natural cosmetics drive the active cosmetics market in the Asia Pacific. China and Japan are the leading countries with high demand for active cosmetics. China is the leading APAC region, with the highest market share of 22.35%. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.65% during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing aging population and their primary focus on natural ingredients for skin, hair, and body care.



The U.S. is the leading active cosmetics market, with the highest revenue of USD 1.83 billion in 2021, followed by China and Japan.

The United States is the world's most valuable beauty and personal care market due to increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance, robust regulatory framework, a high penetration rate of global brands, and growing demand for natural cosmetics. Moreover, online distribution channel has dramatically influenced the active cosmetics market's growth, mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rising skincare regimes among the young population, high purchasing power, and expanding distribution channels are the primary factors driving the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Convenience, growing multiple brands, and discounts offered by online channels are driving online sales in these regions. With the growing digital adoption, e-commerce is becoming a significant channel.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global active cosmetics market is dynamic, with several key global players and a large pool of other prominent vendors offering a wide range of active cosmetics. L'Oreal, Shisheido, Givaudan, Croda International, and IFF are some of the key players in the market.

There is a high focus on developing active cosmetics in the form of powder, bars, and many more. L'Oreal is highly focused on developing dermo-cosmetics and is the leading company in dermo-cosmetics. Companies are highly focused on inorganic growth. In recent years, the top companies in the market have made many acquisitions to strengthen their active cosmetics portfolios.

As the demand for halal cosmetics is rising in middle east countries and highly developed countries, several companies are now focusing on developing active cosmetics with active ingredients derived only from plants. Increasing halal certifications can also be witnessed among several companies based in the Middle East, APAC, North America, and Europe.



L'Oreal is the leader of a globalized, highly competitive cosmetics market and is the global leader in the active cosmetics market. Its active cosmetics division is the world leader in derma cosmetics, with international skincare brands recommended by healthcare professionals. It is composed of six brands originating from France and the U.S. Active cosmetics held a 12.2% share in 2021 out of all its other cosmetics segments.



Key Vendors

L'Oreal

Givaudan

Croda International

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Shiseido

Other Prominent Vendors

Air Liquide

BASF Personal Care and Nutrition

Beiersdorf

Casida

Clariant

Coty

Cosmetics Bulgaria

DSM

Evonik

FOOTNESS

Gattefosse

Laboratoires Expanscience

LipoTrue

Lonza

Naolys

Nouryon

Robertet

Sabinsa

Scout Organic Active Beauty

Sober Care

Symrise

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Premium Insights

8.1 Market Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Paradigm Shift Toward Halal Cosmetics

9.2 Growing Focus of Active Ingredients Companies on Nutricosmetics

9.3 Emergence of Nanotechnology in Active Cosmetics



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Interest of Male Consumers in Grooming Products

10.2 Increasing Demand for Organic and Natural Beauty Products

10.3 Demand for Skin Care & Hair Care Cosmetics Formulated With Active Ingredients



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Strict Government Regulations and Complexity in Cosmetic Industry

11.2 High Production Costs

11.3 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Active Cosmetics



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Insights by Product

12.2.1 Insights by Gender

12.2.2 Insights by Application

12.2.3 Insights by Distribution Channel

12.2.4 Insights by Geography

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Liquid

13.4 Cream

13.5 Others



14 Gender

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Female

14.4 Male



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Skin Care

15.4 Hair Care

15.5 Others



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Drug Stores

16.4 Mass Merchandiser

16.5 Online

16.6 Department Stores

16.7 Others



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

