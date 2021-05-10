Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities in Advancements in API Manufacturing, Growth in the CMOs, & Emergence of Biosimilars Market
May 10, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (2020-2025) by Type, Molecule, Product Type, Formulation Type, Manufacturing Type, Synthesis Type, Drug Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 187.23 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 255.56 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.42%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases with a rising geriatric population have significantly led to the market growth for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market. Similarly, the increasing dependence on API formulation in developing nations with lower costs and the rising investments of the pharmaceutical companies in API drugs is additionally benefitting the market growth.
Moreover, the advancements in API manufacturing with advancements in the API synthesis process and the evolving biosimilars market are creating opportunities in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market.
However, the price control policies and high costs of manufacturing API drugs are restraining the growth of the market.
Recent Developments
- Pfizer US has signed an agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply Gilead's antiviral drug (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. - 7th August 2020
- Novartis Switzerland has acquired Aspen's Japanese operations to strengthen its position in the global generics and off-patent medicines market. - 8th August 2020
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified as innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic active pharmaceutical ingredients. Amongst the two, the innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Molecule, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecule. Amongst the two, the small molecule is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Product Type, the market is classified as High Potent API and Low Potent API. Amongst the two, the High Potent API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Formulation Type, the market is classified as oral, topical, injectable, and drops. Amongst all, the oral segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Manufacturing Type, the market is classified as Captive API, Merchant API. Amongst the two, the Captive API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Synthesis Type, the market is classified as Biotech API, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, and Synthetic API. Amongst the two, the Synthetic API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Drug Type, the market is classified as prescription drugs and OTC drugs. Amongst the two, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Application, the market is classified as communicable diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, pain management, respiratory diseases, and other therapeutic applications. Amongst all, the cardiology segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cipla, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Pfizer Inc, Novartis, Sanofi, Abbvie, Aurobindo Pharma, Viatris Inc. (formerly Mylan N.V.).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases
4.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredients
4.2.1.3 Growing demand of API formulation in developing countries
4.2.1.4 Adoption of AI based tools and organ-on-chip models in drugs discovery and development
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Regulatory policies and unfavourable drug price control policies
4.2.2.2 High manufacturing cost
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Advancements in API manufacturing
4.2.3.2 Growth in the contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
4.2.3.3 Emergence of biosimilars market
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
6.3 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
7 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Molecule Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small Molecule
7.3 Large Molecule
8 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 High Potent APIs
8.3 Low Potent APIs
9 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oral
9.3 Topical
9.4 Injectables
9.5 Drops
10 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Manufacturer type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Captive API
10.3 Merchant API
10.3.1 By Type
10.3.1.1 Merchant Innovative API Manufacturers
10.3.1.2 Merchant Generic API Manufacturers
10.3.2 By Type of Synthesis
10.3.2.1 Merchant Synthetic API Manufacturers
10.3.2.2 Merchant Biotech API Manufacturers
11 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Synthesis Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Biotech API
11.2.1 By Type
11.2.1.1 Innovative Biotech APIS
11.2.1.2 Generic Biotech APIS
11.2.2 By Product
11.2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies
11.2.2.2 Hormones & Growth Factors
11.2.2.3 Cytokines
11.2.2.4 Fusion Proteins
11.2.2.5 Recombinant Vaccines
11.2.2.6 Therapeutic Enzymes
11.2.2.7 Blood Factors
11.2.3 By Expression System
11.2.3.1 Mammalian Expression Systems
11.2.3.2 Microbial Expression Systems
11.2.3.3 Yeast Expression Systems
11.2.3.4 Insect Expression Systems
11.2.3.5 Other Expression Systems
11.3 Synthetic API
11.3.1 Innovative Synthetic APIs
11.3.2 Generic Synthetic APIs
12 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Drug Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Prescription Drugs
12.3 Over-the-counter Drugs
13 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Communicable Diseases
13.3 Oncology
13.4 Diabetes
13.5 Cardiovascular Disease
13.6 Pain management
13.7 Respiratory Diseases
13.8 Other Therapeutic Applications
14 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Geography
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
15.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
15.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
15.3.4 Investments & Funding
16 Company Profiles
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cipla, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Sanofi
- Eli Lilly and Company
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Viatris Inc (Formerly Mylan N.V.)
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Astrazeneca
- Roche Holding AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbzwt
