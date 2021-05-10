Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities in Advancements in API Manufacturing, Growth in the CMOs, & Emergence of Biosimilars Market

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market (2020-2025) by Type, Molecule, Product Type, Formulation Type, Manufacturing Type, Synthesis Type, Drug Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 187.23 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 255.56 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.42%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases with a rising geriatric population have significantly led to the market growth for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market. Similarly, the increasing dependence on API formulation in developing nations with lower costs and the rising investments of the pharmaceutical companies in API drugs is additionally benefitting the market growth.

Moreover, the advancements in API manufacturing with advancements in the API synthesis process and the evolving biosimilars market are creating opportunities in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market.

However, the price control policies and high costs of manufacturing API drugs are restraining the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

Pfizer US has signed an agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply Gilead's antiviral drug (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. - 7th August 2020

Novartis Switzerland has acquired Aspen's Japanese operations to strengthen its position in the global generics and off-patent medicines market. - 8th August 2020

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified as innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic active pharmaceutical ingredients. Amongst the two, the innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Molecule, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecule. Amongst the two, the small molecule is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Product Type, the market is classified as High Potent API and Low Potent API. Amongst the two, the High Potent API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Formulation Type, the market is classified as oral, topical, injectable, and drops. Amongst all, the oral segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Manufacturing Type, the market is classified as Captive API, Merchant API. Amongst the two, the Captive API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Synthesis Type, the market is classified as Biotech API, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, and Synthetic API. Amongst the two, the Synthetic API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Drug Type, the market is classified as prescription drugs and OTC drugs. Amongst the two, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as communicable diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, pain management, respiratory diseases, and other therapeutic applications. Amongst all, the cardiology segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Cipla, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Pfizer Inc, Novartis, Sanofi, Abbvie, Aurobindo Pharma, Viatris Inc. (formerly Mylan N.V.).

