Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Expected to Grow at 6.67% CAGR by 2028: Digital Transformation Driving Reshaping and Innovation

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is projected to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is driven by the transformative impact of digitalization on the API industry.

Embracing digital transformation allows API manufacturers and suppliers to optimize production, streamline processes, and reduce costs. Automation, AI-enabled production management, and predictive analytics enable data-driven decision-making, while cloud-based infrastructure facilitates data storage and management.

The increasing affordability of digital technologies creates a more efficient and cost-effective API supply chain, leading to a more agile, responsive, and cost-efficient pharmaceutical API industry. This transformation unlocks new possibilities for product innovation and delivers enhanced experiences to customers.

The rising demand for novel APIs is a significant driver in the API market. With the increasing need for more specialized drugs to treat complex medical conditions, novel APIs developed using advanced biotechnologies and synthesis techniques offer improved safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness. They present advantages over existing drugs, including the ability to treat rare diseases and produce new therapies for existing conditions.

Technological advancements in API manufacturing play a vital role in improving API quality, increasing production efficiency, and reducing costs while ensuring environmental protection. Technologies such as continuous processing, computerization of operations, and digital manufacturing systems enable large-scale, cost-effective, and efficient API production. Innovations like micronization techniques, nanotechnology, and crystallization techniques enhance API quality and production speeds. Additionally, new waste management methods contribute to the overall improvement of API manufacturing processes and environmental standards.

The growing importance and demand for generic drugs drive significant changes in the pharmaceutical industry. Generic drugs offer substantial cost savings, making them increasingly popular among consumers seeking affordable healthcare solutions. Government programs like Medicaid and Medicare further promote the availability and accessibility of generic drugs. The increased demand for generic drugs has led to the emergence of API manufacturers specializing in APIs designed explicitly for generic medications. Creating tailored APIs for generics offers a cost-effective alternative to more expensive original drugs, making API manufacturers crucial in the generic drug supply chain.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented by molecule type, therapy area, manufacturer type, brand, and potency. North America is a dominant market, accounting for over 41% share in 2022. The region experiences steady growth in API demand due to increasing chronic diseases, rising generic drug demand, and rapid pharmaceutical industry development.

Key players in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market include AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris, among others. These companies consistently deliver high-quality APIs to meet domestic and international pharmaceutical manufacturers' needs while investing in research and development to maintain a competitive product line. The API market's transformative growth continues to be influenced by digitalization, innovation, and the evolving healthcare landscape.

