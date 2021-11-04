Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - Pfizer, Cipla, Novartis, Mylan, & Sun Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to reach USD 266.80 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.



Digitalization, big data, and artificial intelligence are accelerating the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry. The growing trend toward new high-tech therapeutics, with the emergence of novel and innovative delivery systems, the evolution of personalized medicines, will emphasize the growing demand for advanced APIs further. Innovative and Biotech APIs are fueling the demand for APIs across the globe.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is set to have significant growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the market can be amplified by the growing geriatric and aging population globally. Manufacturers are significantly investing in Research and development and must continue spending on research and development initiatives. As the industry is getting fragmented and profit margins are thin, there is a need for constant innovation.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The North American region is highly fragmented, and many global and regional players are present in the active pharmaceutical ingredient industry. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have increased the investments in R&D for the development of better-quality APIs since it has a direct effect on the safety and efficacy of the drug. The North American API industry is anticipated to show increasing growth in the forecasted period.

VENDORS ANALYSIS

The global API market is highly concentrated and competitive. Pfizer, Cipla, Novartis AG, Mylan NV, and Sun Pharmaceuticals are prominent vendors in the industry. Over the past decade, several companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to establish their presence in the industry. Mergers and acquisitions offer several benefits, such as better access to procuring raw materials, distribution, and R&D, and are largely driven by consolidation.

Manufacturers must always keep pace with the latest industry regulations for manufacturing APIs to avoid penalties and criminal sanctions. The demand for APIs is expected to accelerate due to the increase in the geriatric population and the increase in awareness for better healthcare.

ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTS

The increasing awareness of various APIs' improved efficacy on targeted cancerous cells is also propelling their demand for oncology drugs. Oncology API will register a growth rate of 7.33% in 2021, and it will increase up to 8.18% in 2026.

The rise in internet penetration enables various online platforms to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to deliver drugs such as analgesics at the doorstep of consumers. The global active pharmaceutical ingredients industry by pain management API will grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.

SNIPPETS

Based on Molecule type, the small molecule is the largest segment with a 5.82% growth rate in 2021 and is projected to show a 6.95% growth rate in 2026.

Current trends like an increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and naturally derived APIs will increase the demand and growth in the market.

Key Vendors

Pfizer Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Albemarle Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Aurobindo Pharma limited

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

BASF SE

Lupin

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Abbott

Biocon

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Viatris Inc.,

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

