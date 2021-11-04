Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - Pfizer, Cipla, Novartis, Mylan, & Sun Pharmaceuticals

Nov 04, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to reach USD 266.80 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.
Digitalization, big data, and artificial intelligence are accelerating the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry. The growing trend toward new high-tech therapeutics, with the emergence of novel and innovative delivery systems, the evolution of personalized medicines, will emphasize the growing demand for advanced APIs further. Innovative and Biotech APIs are fueling the demand for APIs across the globe.
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is set to have significant growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the market can be amplified by the growing geriatric and aging population globally. Manufacturers are significantly investing in Research and development and must continue spending on research and development initiatives. As the industry is getting fragmented and profit margins are thin, there is a need for constant innovation.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The North American region is highly fragmented, and many global and regional players are present in the active pharmaceutical ingredient industry. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have increased the investments in R&D for the development of better-quality APIs since it has a direct effect on the safety and efficacy of the drug. The North American API industry is anticipated to show increasing growth in the forecasted period.
VENDORS ANALYSIS
The global API market is highly concentrated and competitive. Pfizer, Cipla, Novartis AG, Mylan NV, and Sun Pharmaceuticals are prominent vendors in the industry. Over the past decade, several companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to establish their presence in the industry. Mergers and acquisitions offer several benefits, such as better access to procuring raw materials, distribution, and R&D, and are largely driven by consolidation.
Manufacturers must always keep pace with the latest industry regulations for manufacturing APIs to avoid penalties and criminal sanctions. The demand for APIs is expected to accelerate due to the increase in the geriatric population and the increase in awareness for better healthcare.
ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTS
- The increasing awareness of various APIs' improved efficacy on targeted cancerous cells is also propelling their demand for oncology drugs. Oncology API will register a growth rate of 7.33% in 2021, and it will increase up to 8.18% in 2026.
- The rise in internet penetration enables various online platforms to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to deliver drugs such as analgesics at the doorstep of consumers. The global active pharmaceutical ingredients industry by pain management API will grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.
SNIPPETS
- Based on Molecule type, the small molecule is the largest segment with a 5.82% growth rate in 2021 and is projected to show a 6.95% growth rate in 2026.
- Current trends like an increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and naturally derived APIs will increase the demand and growth in the market.
Key Vendors
- Pfizer Inc.
- Cipla Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Mylan N.V.
- Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Albemarle Corporation
- AbbVie Inc.
- Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Aurobindo Pharma limited
- Sanofi
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- BASF SE
- Lupin
- Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
- Abbott
- Biocon
- Amgen Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Viatris Inc.,
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Growth Opportunity By Segment
8.1 By Application
8.2 By Molecule
8.3 By Manufacturers
8.4 By Synthesis
8.5 By Drug Type
8.6 By Geography
9 Market Opportunities &Trends
9.1 Growing Demand For Generic Drugs
9.2 Increasing Digitalization In Healthcare
9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions In Pharmaceutical Industry
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Invention Of New Generation APIs
10.2 Growth In API Outsourcing Operations
11 Market Growth Restraints
11.1 Stringent Government Regulations
11.2 Analytical Challenges In Testing Processes
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Oncology
13.4 Diabetes
13.5 Cardiovascular
13.6 Respiratory Diseases
13.7 Pain Management
13.8 Anti-Infectives
13.9 Central Nervous System
14 Molecule Size
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Small Molecule
14.4 Large Molecule
15 Type Of Manufacturers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Captive Manufacturing
15.4 Merchant Manufacturing
16 Types Of Drugs
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs
16.4 Prescription Drugs
17 Synthesis Type
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Synthetic API
17.4 Biotech API
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmnq0j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article