Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach $264.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6%

Nov 02, 2022, 09:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach $264.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$176.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$180.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 266 Featured)

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Cipla Ltd.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  • Lupin Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novartis International AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Viatris Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market
  • Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of Suppliers for Best Quality Products
  • Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise
  • Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand
  • The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates
  • Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
  • Demand for HPAPIs on the Rise
  • AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development
  • Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency Ingredients
  • Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects
  • Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand
  • Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well
  • Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs
  • Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Complex API
  • Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs
  • Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth
  • Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Spell Increased Demand
  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
  • Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities
  • Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well
  • Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
  • Novel Technology for Continuous Manufacturing of APIs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 266

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmlnn1

