Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2020: Data from 2018, 2019, Estimates for 2020 and Projection of CAGR through 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) should grow from $135.4 billion in 2020 to $173.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% for the period of 2020-2025.



This report is an overview of the pharmaceutical industry landscape and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), along with the current trends and dynamics shaping the API market landscape. API sourcing trends and regulatory guidelines that impact the procurement of APIs are studied here. The increasing importance of outsourced API manufacturing activities and the impact on the pharmaceutical industry are covered in the report.



The global API market is expected to grow over the next five years, driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products such as generics and biological drugs, price impacts from COVID-19 and the increasing demand for critical drugs, which are in short supply due to the pandemic.



In this report, the API market is segmented into molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use, and region. Further, it is segmented into two molecular entity groups: natural and synthetic API. Synthetic APIs are further segmented into chemical synthesis, biocatalytic and cell culture. Under the category of molecular entity, APIs are segmented into small molecules and large molecules. By sourcing type, the market is segmented into the captive market, merchant market and contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In terms of end use, the market is segmented into clinical trial use and commercial use.



In terms of geography, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East). The API market is very fragmented. Therefore, attempts have been made to present the market share held by selected companies.

The report includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025

Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the API market by molecular entity, manufacturer type, origin, end use and region

Detailed description of API sources, production methods, route of synthesis, and contract manufacturing organizations

Information on regulatory perspective on production methods of API and discussion on harmonization of API GMP standards and supply chain integrity

Discussion on issues like patent expiry and its impact on the pharmaceutical market, and details of changes in pharmaceutical drug development

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Actavis PLC, BASF AG, Cambrex Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients - Introduction

Pharmaceutical Industry Overview

Patent Expiry Impact on the Pharmaceutical Market

Changes in Pharmaceutical Drug Development

Drug Discovery and Development Process

Target Identification and Validation

Technologies for Drug Discovery

Pharmaceutical Business Model

Pharmaceutical Market Dynamics

The Cost of Drug Development

Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

API Defined

Sources of APIs

API Production Methods

API Production: Route of Synthesis

Production Methods

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID on API Production and Supply Chain

API Pricing Trends and Increases Amidst COVID-19

Porter's Five-Force Analysis in the API Market

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Products or Services

Bargaining Power of Customers (Buyers)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Current State of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Regulations

Harmonization of API GMP Standards and Supply Chain Integrity

CMO/CDMO Regulations

Regulation in the U.S.

Regulation in Europe

Chapter 4: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturer/ Service Provider

Introduction and Global Markets

The API Market by Manufacturer Type

Captive Market: Market Analysis

Merchant Market: Market Analysis

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): Market Analysis

Chapter 5: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by End Use

Introduction and Global Markets

Clinical Trial: Market Analysis

Commercial: Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients by Origin

Introduction and Market Analysis

Natural Origin: Types and Market Analysis

Plant Sources

Animal Sources

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Synthetic APIs: Types and Market Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chemical Synthesis: Introduction and Market Analysis

Biocatalysis: Introduction and Market Analysis

Cell Culture Methods: Introduction and Market Analysis

Chapter 7: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Molecule Type

Introduction and Global Markets

Small Molecules: Types and Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Branded Small Molecule APIs

Generic APIs

Biologics: Types and Market Analysis

Top-Selling Biologics

Market Size and Forecast

Branded Biologic APIs

Biosimilar APIs

Chapter 8: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Region

Chapter 9: Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Developments

Supplier Landscape

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers

CMOs/CDMOs

API Fragmentation: -Reasons for Fragmented Industry Structure

Recent Industry and Investment Activities

Impact of COVID-19 on API Manufacturers

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

Abbvie Contract Manufacturing

Aesica Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Actavis Plc

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Amri)

Avid Bioservices Inc.

BASF AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cambrex Corp.

CIPLA

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Corden Pharma International Gmbh

Dishman Group

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Laboratory

Fareva Group

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Halo Pharma

Hetero

Johnson Matthey Pharmaceutical Materials Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza

Lupin

Merck Kgaa

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Patheon

Pfizer Centreone

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Siegfried Ag

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Zhejiang Chemicals Import/Export Corp.

Zhuhai United Laboratories Co. Ltd.

Chapter 11: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm1luq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

