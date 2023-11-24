Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market Expected to Reach New Heights by 2033

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Debris Size, Orbit, Type, End User, Removal Technique, Level of Autonomy, Services and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active space debris tracking and removal market is on the rise as the space industry continues to expand. This market is expected to witness significant growth driven by advances in technology, increased awareness of space sustainability, and international cooperation. These factors are likely to foster innovation and create new opportunities in the active space debris tracking and removal sector. The development of cost-effective and scalable solutions for debris tracking and removal will play a crucial role in shaping the future of this industry.

Key Market Segments:

Debris Size: The market is segmented by debris size, including 1mm-10mm, 10mm-100mm, and greater than 100mm.

Orbit: Segmentation based on orbit covers Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

Type: The market is categorized by type into clusters, high inclination orbits, and geopotential wells.

End User: Segmentation by end user includes commercial and government sectors.

Removal Technique: The market is divided based on removal techniques, including contact method and contactless method.

Level of Autonomy: Segmentation by the level of autonomy comprises ground control, predefined, and adaptive methods.

Region: The regional segmentation covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Prominent Companies in the Market:

Airbus

Altius Space

Ariane Group

Astroscale

ClearSpace SA

D-Orbit SpA

Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd

Exodus Space Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

Infinite Orbits

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal: Overview

1.1.1.1 Timeline: Evolution of the Space Debris Industry

1.1.1.2 Key Enablers for Space Debris Tracking & Removal

1.1.1.2.1 Space Traffic Management

1.1.1.2.2 Space Situational Awareness

1.1.1.2.3 Space Surveillance and Tracking

1.1.2 Ecosystem Participants

1.1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Regulatory Policy and Legal Framework for the Space Debris Tracking and Removal

1.1.4 Costs Analysis for Deorbiting Satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

1.1.5 Impact of Large Constellations on the Space Debris Environment

1.1.6 Futuristic Trends for Space Debris Tracking

1.1.6.1 Advancements in Space Debris Removal Technologies

1.1.6.2 Use of Robotic Systems to Clean Up Space Debris

1.1.7 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

1.1.8 Patent Analysis

2 Application

2.1 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (by Debris Size)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by Debris Size, Value Data

2.1.4 Greater than 100mm

2.2 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (by Orbit)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by Orbit, Value Data

2.2.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

2.2.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

2.2.4 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

2.3 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (by Type)

2.3.1 Market Overview

2.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by Type, Value Data

2.3.2 Clusters

2.3.3 High Inclination Orbits

2.3.4 Geopotential Wells

2.4 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (by End User)

2.4.1 Market Overview

2.4.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by End User, Value Data

3 Product

3.1 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (By Removal Technique)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by Removal Technique, Value Data

3.1.2 Contact Method

3.1.2.1.1 Robotic Arm

3.1.2.1.2 Tethers

3.1.2.1.3 Nets

3.1.2.1.4 Harpoons

3.1.3 Contactless Method

3.1.3.1.1 Ion-beam Shepherd

3.1.3.1.2 Lasers

3.2 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (By Level of Autonomy)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by Level of Autonomy, Value Data

3.2.2 Ground Control

3.2.3 Predefined

3.2.4 Adaptive

4 Service

4.1 Global Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market (by Service)

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Active Space Debris Tracking & Removal Market, by Service, Value Data

5 Region

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles



