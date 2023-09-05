Global Activewear Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Adidas, Nike, Forever 21, North Face, Under Armour, & Dicks Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Sep, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activewear market size reached US$ 371.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 527.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Activewear is clothing designed to be worn for sports and other outdoor activities. It is made from moisture-wicking fabrics to absorb sweat and moisture and consequently keep the body temperature moderate. It is highly breathable, comfortable, lightweight, versatile, and helps prevent the odor of sweat.

It increases the blood flow, keeps muscles oxygenated, offers sun protection, and prevents chafing, rashes and muscle sprains and other ligament-related injuries. Presently, there is a rise in the participation of the youth and geriatric population in physical activities to improve their physical and mental well-being.

Activewear Market Trends:

The growing number of campaigns to promote sports participation by several organizations across the globe currently represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the use of green textiles to manufacture activewear using sustainable methods around the world.

This, coupled with the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of healthy lifestyles, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop smart activewear for maintaining a workout routine, monitoring performance, and providing real-time feedback.

In line with this, the increasing disposable incomes and living standards of individuals are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the growing popularity of fitness apps on smartphones is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising demand for leisure activities, such as running and cycling, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Other factors impelling the market growth are celebrity collaborations with direct-to-consumer (D2C) and the wide availability of designer activewear brands through offline and online distribution channels.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global activewear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global activewear market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global activewear market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

  • Adidas AG
  • ASICS Corporation
  • Columbia Sportswear Company
  • DICK's Sporting Goods Inc.
  • Forever 21
  • Gap Inc.
  • Nike Inc.
  • Puma SE
  • PVH Corp.
  • Skechers USA Inc.
  • The North Face (VF Corporation)
  • Under Armour Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Top Activewear
  • Bottom Activewear
  • Innerwear
  • Swimwear
  • Outerwear

Breakup by Material Type:

  • Nylon
  • Polyester
  • Cotton
  • Neoprene
  • Polypropylene
  • Spandex

Breakup by Pricing:

  • Economy
  • Premium

Breakup by Age Group:

  • 1 - 15 Years
  • 16 - 30 Years
  • 31 - 44 Years
  • 45 - 64 Years
  • More than 65 Years

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Online Stores
  • Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5rp47

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Homewares Market Report 2023: A $2,069.4 Billion Market by 2028 - Recommendations by Influencers, Growing Advertisements and Showcasing of Stylish Homes are Key Strategies Being Deployed

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Research Report 2023-2028: Rising Prevalence Due to Genetics, Sedentary Lifestyle, Unhealthy Eating Habits, Obesity, and Type 2 Diabetes Driving Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.