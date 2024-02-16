Global Actuators Strategic Industry Report 2024: Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market Growth - Forecasts to 2030

16 Feb, 2024, 06:45 ET
Global Actuators Market to Reach $108.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Actuators estimated at US$56.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$72.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rotary Actuators segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 371 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Actuator Type
- Analysis by Actuation Type
- Geographic Market Analysis
- China: A Major Market
- Actuators: A Prelude
- Types of Actuators
- Types of Actuator Control Systems
- Major Applications of Actuators
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Actuators: A Critical Component of Industrial Assemblies
- How Actuator Advances & Innovations are Morphing Industries for Good?
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Valve Actuators: A Hotbed of Unabated Innovations with Solid Performance Gains
- A Look at Vibrant Electric Actuators Trends worth Getting Excited About
- Electric Actuators Maintain Momentum & Set to Deliver Electrifying Performance Ahead
- Electric Linear Actuators as Powerful Torque behind Seismic Shift in Material Handling Automation
- Pneumatic Actuator Market: Host of Dynamic Drivers & Challenges
- High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators
- Soaring Demand on Expense of Hydraulic & Pneumatic Options
- Rising Industrial Automation Trend to Fuel Growth
- Linear Actuators, a Cutting Edge Technology Enabling Industrial Automation Functions
- Material Handling: Electric Linear Actuator Advances & Tempting Payoffs
- Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators
- Electric Actuators Gain Significance in Aerospace and Defense Applications
- Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market
- Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for Actuators
- Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Linear Actuators
- Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators
- Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for Automotive Actuators
- Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market
- Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities
- Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview
- Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive Industry
- Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market Growth
- Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices
- Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and Gas Sector
- Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators
- Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults Growth of the Market for Actuators
Share this article