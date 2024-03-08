Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market 10 Year Forecast Report 2024 - A $2.31 Billion Forecasted Market by 2034, Registering a CAGR of 5.12% During 2024-2034

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market by Type of Infection, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market size was estimated to be USD 1.34 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising prevalence of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), expanding access to healthcare, rapid technological advancements, growing awareness of ABSSSI, and collaborations and partnerships will drive market growth.



The market for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections is expanding as a result of an increase in the frequency of bacterial skin infections, particularly those brought on by drug-resistant strains. A greater occurrence of these infections might be caused by variables such as immunocompromised states, skin injuries, and inadequate hygiene. For instance, in August 2023, Pfizer Inc. was granted FDA clearance for VEKLURY (omalizumab) injectable, which is intended to treat persistent hives that do not respond to traditional treatment methods. Enhancing general skin health may have an indirect benefit on managing ABSSSI.



By type of infection, the community-acquired ABSSSI segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market in 2023 owing to the increasing incidence of skin infections within community settings, rising awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about the significance of early diagnosis and treatment, and the development of effective antibiotics tailored for community-acquired pathogens.

Additionally, the hospital-acquired ABSSSI segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, the rise in the number of hospitalized patients with compromised immune systems, and the heightened awareness regarding the importance of infection prevention and control measures within healthcare facilities.



By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market in 2023 owing to the increasing preference for outpatient care, the convenience and patient compliance associated with oral antibiotic formulations, and the continuous development of orally administered antibiotics that offer effective and accessible treatment options for individuals with mild to moderate cases of ABSSSI.

Additionally, the parenteral segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing severity of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, the need for rapid and targeted intervention in critical cases, and advancements in parenteral drug formulations that provide enhanced bioavailability and efficacy.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market in 2023 owing to the centralized role of hospitals in managing severe cases of ABSSSI, the increased prevalence of hospitalized patients requiring specialized treatment, and the convenient access to a diverse range of antibiotics within hospital pharmacy settings.

Additionally, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of outpatient care for managing mild to moderate cases of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), the expanding role of community pharmacies in providing accessible healthcare services, and the growing emphasis on self-administration and convenience.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), robust research and development activities, and a proactive approach towards adopting advanced medical treatments.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), rising healthcare awareness, expanding access to medical services, and a growing emphasis on improving healthcare infrastructure.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type of Infection, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market: Type of Infection Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Type of Infection Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Hospital-acquired ABSSI

7.3. Community-acquired ABSSI



8. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Route of Administration Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Oral

8.3. Parenteral

8.4. Topical



9. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Distribution Channel Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Hospital Pharmacies

9.3. Retail Pharmacies

9.4. Online Pharmacies



10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis



11. North America Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market



12. Europe Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market



13. Asia Pacific Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market



14. Latin America Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market



15. MEA Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

Pfizer

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cempra

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Actavis

Daiichi Sankyo Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wnkbc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets