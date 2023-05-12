Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Report 2023-2031: Sector to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2031 at a 9.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market size was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 21.7 billion by 2031.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of ABSSSI, rising awareness about skin health, and advancements in treatment options.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market: Introduction

ABSSSI treatment refers to the medical care provided to individuals with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. The treatment options include antibiotics, surgical interventions, and other supportive services, such as wound care and infection prevention. The increasing prevalence of ABSSSI, such as cellulitis, abscesses, and wound infections, is driving the demand for ABSSSI treatment. Other factors such as rising awareness about skin health, increasing government initiatives, and the growing demand for innovative treatment options are also expected to drive the market growth.

Advancements in medical technology have played a significant role in the growth of the ABSSSI treatment market. Newer antibiotics, targeted therapies, and improved surgical techniques have made ABSSSI treatment more effective and efficient. This has contributed to the growth of the market and improved patient outcomes.

The ABSSSI treatment market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as the prevalence of ABSSSI increases, awareness of skin health concerns continues to rise, and new treatment options and technologies are developed. However, there are still significant barriers to accessing ABSSSI treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often limited. Efforts are underway to address these barriers and improve access to ABSSSI treatment globally.

ABSSSI: Epidemiology

According to the World Health Organization, skin diseases, including ABSSSI, are among the most common human health disorders, affecting millions of people worldwide. ABSSSI can affect individuals of all ages and genders, with certain risk factors such as compromised immune systems, chronic skin conditions, and exposure to bacteria, increasing the likelihood of developing an infection.

Efforts to improve access to ABSSSI treatment should take into account the unique needs of different age and gender groups, as well as the underlying factors that contribute to the development of ABSSSI, such as hygiene practices, environmental conditions, and overall health. By addressing these factors, we can work towards reducing the burden of ABSSSI and improving access to effective treatment for all individuals, regardless of age or gender.

ABSSSI Treatment Market Segmentations

The market can be segmented based on infection type, route of administration, treatment channel, and region:

Market Breakup by Infection Type

Hospital Acquired ABSSI

Community Acquired ABSSI

Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

ABSSSI Treatment Market Scenario

The global ABSSSI treatment market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of ABSSSI, rising awareness about skin health, and the growing demand for innovative treatment options. One key driver of growth in the ABSSSI treatment market is the increasing prevalence of skin infections.

North America is currently the largest market for ABSSSI treatment, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's large market share is driven by factors such as a high prevalence of ABSSSI, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in research and development.

In addition, the growing adoption of digital health technologies and telemedicine is further driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is also a significant market for ABSSSI treatment, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the way. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of skin health issues, and government initiatives to address skin health concerns. Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare system, which supports the delivery of ABSSSI treatment.

Asia Pacific is another region that is experiencing significant growth in the ABSSSI treatment market. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of skin health concerns, and the growing adoption of digital health technologies. In addition, government initiatives to address skin health concerns are helping to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Key Players in the Global ABSSSI Treatment Market

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the ABSSSI treatment market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

Melinta Therapeutics

AbbVie Inc

Sandoz International GmbH

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Aceragen, Inc. (Arrevus, Inc.)

Accord Healthcare

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Patient Profile



5 Current Scenario Evaluation and Regulatory Framework



6 Challenges and Unmet Needs



7 Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market



8 North America Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market



9 Europe Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market



10 Asia Pacific Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market



11 Latin America Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market



12 Middle East and Africa Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market



13 Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Dynamics



14 Supplier Landscape



15 Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market- Drug Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



16 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

