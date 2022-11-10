Global Acute Cholecystitis Market Report 2022: Health Insurance & Government Initiatives Boosting Sector Growth

Nov 10, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Type, By Cause (Gall Bladder Stones, Tumor, Bile Duct Blockage, Microbial Infection, Others) By Diagnostic Procedure, By Treatment, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global acute cholecystitis market is projected to accomplish an extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027 with an impressive CAGR. The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of gall bladder stone issues. The population is now more concerned and aware of the condition and demanding efficient and effective treatment for the same thereby aiding to the growth of the global acute cholecystitis market in the upcoming five years.
Moreover, rapidly increasing research and advancement in the pharmaceutical department that has effective drugs in the pipeline of market launch is further enunciating the growth factors of the global acute cholecystitis market in the next five years. Increasing geriatric population and their tendency of weaker health and poor health conditions are further aiding the growth of the market in the near future.
Health insurance, governmental schemes have made it more feasible for the patients to afford the treatments ad thus supporting the growth of the market. The market may experience a mild restraint due to health conscious consumers that have now changed food habits and are rejuvenating their bodies with healthier food.
Report Scope:
In this report, global Acute Cholecystitis market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Type:
- Calculous Acute Cholecystitis
- Acalculous Acute Cholecystitis
Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Cause:
- Gall Bladder Stones
- Tumor
- Bile Duct Blockage
- Microbial Infection
- Others
Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Diagnostic Procedure:
- Ultrasonography
- Cholescintigraphy
- CT Scan
- ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
- Others
Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Treatment:
- Surgical
- Non-Surgical
Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Thailand
- Bangladesh
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market Outlook
7. North America Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market Outlook
8. Europe Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market Outlook
10. South America Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Acute Cholecystitis Treatment Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Simulab Corporation
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Fortimedix Surgical BV
