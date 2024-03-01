Global Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Research Report 2022-2024 and 2030: Conventional Therapies Leave Considerable Unmet Needs, Novel Treatments Offer a Ray of Hope

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics estimated at US$599.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cardiac Glycosides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$762.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the B-Blockers segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The acute heart failure (AHF) market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming global recession. Despite the challenges, diuretics and vasodilators remain the first-line therapy for AHF, although the efficacy of other known drugs for AHF is limited, hindering their widespread use.

Market insights and trajectories indicate a complex landscape influenced by these factors, with varying degrees of competitive market presence among players worldwide in 2022. Recent market activity reflects ongoing efforts to size the AHF market and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape. Looking ahead, the market outlook suggests continued focus on addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19 and economic uncertainties while exploring opportunities for innovation and growth in AHF therapeutics.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $163.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.4% CAGR



The Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$841.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$433.4 Million by the year 2030.

Acute Heart Failure - An Overview of the Disease and Available Therapeutics

Diuretics and Vasodilators - The First Line Therapy for AHF

Other Known Drugs for AHF - Lower Efficacy Thwarts Use

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conventional Therapies Leave Considerable Unmet Needs

Novel Treatments Offer a Ray of Hope

Key AHF Therapeutics in the Pipeline

Serelaxin Nears Trial Readout form RELAX-AHF-2

Ularitide - A Novel Drug in Development for AHF

The Litany of Drug Failures Expands, Emphasis on Prevention Grows

Other Promising Drugs under Development

Research Findings

Kidney Dysfunction - Predictor of Acute Heart failure

Genetic Influence on Heart Disease among African Americans

Higher Body Mass Index - A Key Risk Factor for AHF

Supplemental Oxygen Therapy May not be for All Cases of AHF

Macro Growth Drivers

Alarming Levels of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence: Key Growth Driver for AHF Therapeutics

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AHF Therapeutics

