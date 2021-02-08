Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to Thrive on Technological Progress and High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: TMR

Gemigliptin, QPI002, and alkaline phosphatase are some of the therapeutics that are under clinical trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury. With research and development activities pertaining to acute kidney injury gathering momentum, new growth opportunities are estimated to come up. The global acute kidney injury treatment market is estimated to register growth at ~7% CAGR. The market is anticipated to reach a value of around US$ 2.5 billion through 2027.

Key Findings of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Study

Technological Innovations to Widen Scope of Market Development

The expansion of the global acute kidney injury treatment market is foreseen to be driven by the rapid adoption of high-end technologies, which improves healthcare services. At present, several changes are going on in the treatment methods offered for acute kidney injury. Researchers are making use of latest, high-end biomarkers, predictive models, and other tools to better procedures of dialysis. It also improves the process of stymie development of acute kidney injuries at an initial stage. Importance is given on risk stratification together with biomarkers of acute kidney injuries to better overall procedure of treatment. These innovations are likely to support development of the global acute kidney injury treatment market over the analysis timeframe, from 2019 to 2027.

In addition, launch of new techniques of ultrasound is anticipated to offer better treatment for chronic kidney diseases and other such kidney injuries. Ultrasound technique makes an offering of simple imaging modality, and is cost effective and non-invasive. This technique offers new avenues for treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis of this kidney disease. Ultrasound is able to diminish the effect of acute kidney injury through encouragement of splenic cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway. More research and development activities are carried out to improve specificity and sensitivity of the ultrasound techniques. All these developments are estimated to work in favor of the global acute kidney injury treatment market in the years to come.

North America is anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

In the global acute kidney injury treatment market, North America is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions. The growth of the region is ascribed to the rapidly expanding geriatric population, development of advanced technologies, and growth population of patients. In addition, there are strong ongoing clinical pipeline in the region, which is likely to propel growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market in the region. Presence of several key players along with their increasing collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are likely to exert positive influence on the regional market over the assessment timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors

Increased government funding on research and development activities in the healthcare sector is expected to boost growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market in Asia Pacific .

. Rise in the geriatric population along with the increasing cases of acute kidney injuries are foreseen to work in favor of the market in the years to come.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the prominent industry players comprise Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., and LG Chem Ltd.

