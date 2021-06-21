Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Clinical Landscape Market Report 2021-2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The report estimates that in 2018, there were 86,600 incident cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 93,500 incident cases by 2027.



Approved drugs in the ALL space focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of these therapies are administered via the intravenous route, with the remaining products being available in oral and intramuscular formulations.



The highest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for ALL are in Phase I, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.



Therapies in development for ALL focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in development are administered via the intravenous route, with the remainder being oral and intramuscular formulations.



High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the ALL space comprise topline Phase II trial results for Sarclisa, and an expected supplemental BLA filing for Tecartus.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic asset is 8.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 58.9%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for ALL have been in the early and midphases of development, with 92% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 8% in Phase III-IV.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of ALL clinical trials globally. France leads the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.



Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for ALL, with 47 trials.



Novartis also leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for ALL



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Definition

Patient segmentation

Symptoms

Risk factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Chemotherapy

Corticosteroids

TKI therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Blincyto for ALL ( December 10, 2019 )

) GC022 for ALL ( December 7, 2019 )

) Blincyto for ALL ( September 24, 2019 )

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

ADC Therapeutics In Asia JV, License Deal With Overland

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of ALL, 2018-27

Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for ALL in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for ALL, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for ALL, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for ALL, by classification

Figure 6: Blincyto for ALL (September 24, 2019): Phase III - Pediatric (1st Relapse)

Figure 7: Key upcoming events in ALL

Figure 8: Probability of success in the hematologic pipeline

Figure 9: Clinical trials in ALL

Figure 10: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in ALL

Figure 11: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in ALL

Figure 12: Trial locations in ALL

Figure 13: ALL trials status

Figure 14: ALL trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Incident cases of ALL, 2018-27

Table 2: Marketed drugs for ALL

Table 3: Pipeline drugs for ALL in the US

Table 4: Blincyto for ALL (December 10, 2019)

Table 5: GC022 for ALL (December 7, 2019)

Table 6: Blincyto for ALL (September 24, 2019)

Table 7: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2015-19

Table 8: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2021-25





Companies Mentioned





Fate Therapeutics

Novartis

Ono Pharmaceutical

