Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2026: Ballooning Elderly Population - The Vital Growth Driver for AML Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market to Reach $976.2 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics estimated at US$476.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$976.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period.

Cytarabine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$366.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anthracycline Drugs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market.

The market is set to experience a lucrative growth over the coming years on account of confluence of various factors like rising prevalence of the medical condition and its relapse cases along with increasing focus on development of novel therapies. Increasing cases of acute myeloid leukemia can be credited to several factors like unhealthy lifestyles, genetic mutations, radiation exposure and extended exposure to certain toxic chemicals like benzene.

The market growth is also favored by rising aging population and unmet healthcare needs. Moreover, the market expansion is favored by various benefits of biopharmaceuticals over traditional drugs, an impressive biopharmaceutical pipeline and continuing development of several combination therapies capable of treating challenging medical conditions.



The market is also slated to gain from ongoing advancements in molecular biology and pharmacology for development of novel drugs. Pharmaceutical players operating on the market are making significant investments in research projects to come up with novel options.

These R&D endeavors are also attributed to limitations associated with existing therapies available on the market for acute myeloid leukemia. Traditional options for the medical condition are unable to control relapse and linked with various side-effects such as tissue damage, nausea and loss of appetite. These issues are driving companies to focus on advanced approaches such as serine-threonine protein kinases, stem cell transplant and pipeline drugs.

The market growth is bound to be facilitated by upcoming therapies such as farnesyltransferase inhibitors, alkylating agents, immunotoxins, FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and multi-drug-resistant modulators. These therapies are anticipated to gain acceptance owing to their enhanced survival rates, quality and safety.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $85.7 Million by 2026

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.19% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$85.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia: Epidemiology

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) Types

The FAB Classification of AML

WHO AML Classification

Etiology of AML

AML Symptoms

COVID-19 IMPACT AND THE LOOMING RECESSION

COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Patients

Making the Cancer Patient Survive the Lethal Covid-19 Wave

Post-Covid-19 Complications to Affect Future Cancer Treatment

The Evolving Model of Care - Virtual/ Telemedicine Consultations

The Evolving Model of Care - Extending Care through Innovative Means

Pandemic Causes Delays in Procedures and Treatment

In-Office Cancer Patient Visits Decline as Pandemic Fear Escalates

Vaccine Availability Comforts Cancer Patients

COVID-19 IMPACT ON ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA THERAPEUTICS

Pandemic Caused Delays Impact AML Patients

Pandemic Related Issues Affect Oncology Research

GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Primed for Massive Growth with Rising Patient Count & Promising Research Efforts

Drug Development Efforts Set Pace for Global Market

RECENT LAUNCHES IN THE AML MARKET

North America Maintains Leadership Position in Global Market

Chemotherapy: The Standard Mode of Treatment for AML Over the Years

Emerging Drug Therapies/Targeted Therapies for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia to Drive Future Growth

FLT3 Inhibitors & Cytarabine: Bright Segments of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Therapeutics Market

EXISTING & POTENTIAL TREATMENT/THERAPEUTIC TARGETS FOR ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

Chemotherapy

AML Treatment

Stem Cell Transplant for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML)

Targeted Therapies Drive the Future of AML Market

ISOCITRATE DEHYDROGENASES (IDH)

BCL-2 Inhibitor

FLT3

Hedgehog (Hh)

Immunotherapy-Oriented Treatments

Neurotransmitter Receptors

Epigenetic Modulators

Organelle-Directed Strategies

New Formulations Using Existing Options

Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapy for Acute Leukaemia

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 67 Featured)

AbbVie Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

CTI BioPharma Corp.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Janssen-Cilag Limited

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

MEI Pharma, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AML Therapeutics

Advancements in Pharmacology & Molecular Biology to Promote AML Drug Development

Recent Drug Approvals

Rising Investments in AML Therapeutics R&D Augurs Well

Need for Better Treatments Entrenches Proteomics at Center of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Therapeutics R&D

Antibody-Oriented Protein Microarrays

AML - A Medical Challenge with High Relapse Rate

Therapeutic Landscape for Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Advances Related to FLT3 Inhibitors

Gilteritinib to Set New Therapeutic Paradigm for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Novel Combination Therapies for Relapsed or Refractory AML

Novel Therapies for Treatment of Pediatric Relapsed AML

Immunotherapy Research for AML

Monoclonal Antibody (Mylotarg) - A Promising Drug

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbbzwz



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

