Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2030: Advancements in Pharmacology & Molecular Biology to Promote AML Drug Development

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics estimated at US$587.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cytarabine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$571.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Anthracycline Drugs segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • High Incidence and Prevalence Drive Market Growth
  • Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AML Therapeutics
  • Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
  • Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019
  • Advancements in Pharmacology & Molecular Biology to Promote AML Drug Development
  • Recent Drug Approvals
  • Rising Investments in AML Therapeutics R&D Augurs Well
  • Changing Face of Combination Therapies Improve Outcomes for treated Secondary AML
  • University of Texas' Combination Therapy Study Shines Light at the end of Tunnel for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
  • Need for Better Treatments Entrenches Proteomics at Center of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics R&D
  • Antibody-Oriented Protein Microarrays
  • AML - A Medical Challenge with High Relapse Rate
  • Therapeutic Landscape for Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
  • Advances Related to FLT3 Inhibitors
  • Gilteritinib to Set New Therapeutic Paradigm for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
  • Novel Combination Therapies for Relapsed or Refractory AML
  • Novel Therapies for Treatment of Pediatric Relapsed AML
  • Immunotherapy Research for AML
  • Monoclonal Antibody (Mylotarg) - A Promising Drug
  • Chemotherapy Complications to Hinder the AML Market Growth

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 IMPACT AND THE LOOMING RECESSION

  • COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Patients
  • Making the Cancer Patient Survive the Lethal Covid-19 Wave
  • Post-Covid-19 Complications to Affect Future Cancer Treatment
  • The Evolving Model of Care - Virtual/ Telemedicine Consultations
  • The Evolving Model of Care - Extending Care through Innovative Means
  • Pandemic Causes Delays in Procedures and Treatment
  • In-Office Cancer Patient Visits Decline amidst Pandemic
  • Vaccine Availability Comforts Cancer Patients

COVID-19 IMPACT ON ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA THERAPEUTICS

  • Pandemic Caused Delays Impact AML Patients
  • Pandemic Related Issues Affect Oncology Research
  • Competition
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

LEUKEMIA - A DISEASE OF THE BONE MARROW

  • A Prelude to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
  • Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Epidemiology
  • Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Types
  • The FAB Classification of AML
  • WHO AML Classification
  • Etiology of AML
  • AML Symptoms

GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS

  • Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Primed for Massive Growth with Rising Patient Count & Promising Research Efforts
  • Drug Development Efforts Set Pace for Global Market
  • New Therapies Introduced in the Landscape

RECENT LAUNCHES IN THE AML MARKET

  • North America Maintains Leadership Position in Global Market
  • Chemotherapy: The Standard Mode of Treatment for AML Over the Years
  • Emerging Drug Therapies/Targeted Therapies for Acute Myeloid Leukemia to Drive the Market
  • FLT3 Inhibitors & Cytarabine: Bright Segments of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market
  • Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

EXISTING & POTENTIAL TREATMENT/THERAPEUTIC TARGETS FOR ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

  • Chemotherapy
  • AML Treatment
  • Stem Cell Transplant for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
  • Targeted Therapies Drive the Future of AML Market

ISOCITRATE DEHYDROGENASES (IDH)

  • BCL-2 Inhibitor
  • FLT3
  • Hedgehog (Hh)
  • Immunotherapy-Oriented Treatments
  • Neurotransmitter Receptors
  • Epigenetic Modulators
  • Organelle-Directed Strategies
  • New Formulations Using Existing Options
  • Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapy for Acute Leukemia
  • Competitive Environment of AML Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 112 Featured)

  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Astellas Pharma, Inc.
  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
  • Aprea Therapeutics
  • Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • AB Science SA
  • Aptevo Therapeutics
  • Ascentage Pharma
  • arGEN-X
  • Accent Therapeutics
  • Arcellx
  • Amphivena Therapeutics

