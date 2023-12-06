Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2030: Advancements in Pharmacology & Molecular Biology to Promote AML Drug Development

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics estimated at US$587.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cytarabine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$571.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Anthracycline Drugs segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Incidence and Prevalence Drive Market Growth

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver for AML Therapeutics

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019

Advancements in Pharmacology & Molecular Biology to Promote AML Drug Development

Recent Drug Approvals

Rising Investments in AML Therapeutics R&D Augurs Well

Changing Face of Combination Therapies Improve Outcomes for treated Secondary AML

University of Texas' Combination Therapy Study Shines Light at the end of Tunnel for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Combination Therapy Study Shines Light at the end of Tunnel for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Need for Better Treatments Entrenches Proteomics at Center of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics R&D

Antibody-Oriented Protein Microarrays

AML - A Medical Challenge with High Relapse Rate

Therapeutic Landscape for Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Advances Related to FLT3 Inhibitors

Gilteritinib to Set New Therapeutic Paradigm for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Novel Combination Therapies for Relapsed or Refractory AML

Novel Therapies for Treatment of Pediatric Relapsed AML

Immunotherapy Research for AML

Monoclonal Antibody (Mylotarg) - A Promising Drug

Chemotherapy Complications to Hinder the AML Market Growth

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 IMPACT AND THE LOOMING RECESSION

COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Patients

Making the Cancer Patient Survive the Lethal Covid-19 Wave

Post-Covid-19 Complications to Affect Future Cancer Treatment

The Evolving Model of Care - Virtual/ Telemedicine Consultations

The Evolving Model of Care - Extending Care through Innovative Means

Pandemic Causes Delays in Procedures and Treatment

In-Office Cancer Patient Visits Decline amidst Pandemic

Vaccine Availability Comforts Cancer Patients

COVID-19 IMPACT ON ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA THERAPEUTICS

Pandemic Caused Delays Impact AML Patients

Pandemic Related Issues Affect Oncology Research

LEUKEMIA - A DISEASE OF THE BONE MARROW

A Prelude to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Epidemiology

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Types

The FAB Classification of AML

WHO AML Classification

Etiology of AML

AML Symptoms

GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Primed for Massive Growth with Rising Patient Count & Promising Research Efforts

Drug Development Efforts Set Pace for Global Market

New Therapies Introduced in the Landscape

RECENT LAUNCHES IN THE AML MARKET

North America Maintains Leadership Position in Global Market

Chemotherapy: The Standard Mode of Treatment for AML Over the Years

Emerging Drug Therapies/Targeted Therapies for Acute Myeloid Leukemia to Drive the Market

FLT3 Inhibitors & Cytarabine: Bright Segments of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

EXISTING & POTENTIAL TREATMENT/THERAPEUTIC TARGETS FOR ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

Chemotherapy

AML Treatment

Stem Cell Transplant for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Targeted Therapies Drive the Future of AML Market

ISOCITRATE DEHYDROGENASES (IDH)

BCL-2 Inhibitor

FLT3

Hedgehog (Hh)

Immunotherapy-Oriented Treatments

Neurotransmitter Receptors

Epigenetic Modulators

Organelle-Directed Strategies

New Formulations Using Existing Options

Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapy for Acute Leukemia

Competitive Environment of AML Market

