Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 5362

Companies: 67 - Players covered include AbbVie Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene Corporation; CTI BioPharma Corp.; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Janssen-Cilag Limited; Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc; MEI Pharma, Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.; Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Chemotherapy Type (Cytarabine, Anthracycline Drugs, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Alkylating Agents, Hormonal Therapy, Anti-Metabolites, Other Chemotherapy Types)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market to Reach $976.2 Billion by 2026

Leukemias are malignant disorders, the main symptom of which is an abnormally high leucocyte count in the human bone marrow and/or blood. The disease causes a substantial number of deaths worldwide every year. The types of Leukaemia vary by origin, pathogenesis, prognosis, and incidence. The dominant leukemia cells may be mature cells like in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); acute leukemias with precursor cells of multiple lineages; or both mature and precursor cells like in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Among the severe types of leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is often seen in children as also in young adults, particularly in the 2 to 5 years age groups, whereas acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is more commonly seen in adults. Additionally, other rare leukemia types like atypical chronic myeloid leukemia differ from the four major types in numerous respects.

Leukaemia incidences vary among patients of different sexes, ages and races and these disparities are associated primarily with levels of environmental exposure as also genetic factors. For instance, nearly 10% of patients developing CLL have a history of the ailment in the family. Similarly, ionizing radiation has been identified as a definite cause for ALL in children, and usually happens by way of X-ray pelvimetry done during a pregnancy. Due to previous initiatives taken for combating leukemia, the disease's epidemiology can change with time, varying from nation to nation. Hence, being aware of leukemia's upgraded epidemiological data and analyzing the ailment's temporal trends are vital to learn about its burden and also to assess the overall effectiveness of prevention strategies adopted previously.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics estimated at US$587.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$976.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period. Cytarabine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$366.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anthracycline Drugs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $85.7 Million by 2026

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.19% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$85.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is set to experience a lucrative growth over the coming years on account of confluence of various factors like rising prevalence of the medical condition and its relapse cases along with increasing focus on development of novel therapies. Increasing cases of acute myeloid leukemia can be credited to several factors like unhealthy lifestyles, genetic mutations, radiation exposure and extended exposure to certain toxic chemicals like benzene. There were around 61,780 new cases of leukemia and 22,840 mortalities in 2019 in the US. The number of acute myeloid leukemia cases was estimated at 21,450, with adults accounting for a major fraction of the patient population. The increasing prevalence along with high mortality rate in the US and other countries is paving way for higher uptake of associated therapies. The market growth is also favored by rising aging population and unmet healthcare needs. Moreover, the market expansion is favored by various benefits of biopharmaceuticals over traditional drugs, an impressive biopharmaceutical pipeline and continuing development of several combination therapies capable of treating challenging medical conditions.

The market is also slated to gain from ongoing advancements in molecular biology and pharmacology for development of novel drugs. Pharmaceutical players operating on the market are making significant investments in research projects to come up with novel options. These R&D endeavors are also attributed to limitations associated with existing therapies available on the market for acute myeloid leukemia. Traditional options for the medical condition are unable to control relapse and linked with various side-effects such as tissue damage, nausea and loss of appetite. These issues are driving companies to focus on advanced approaches such as serine-threonine protein kinases, stem cell transplant and pipeline drugs. The market growth is bound to be facilitated by upcoming therapies such as farnesyltransferase inhibitors, alkylating agents, immunotoxins, FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and multi-drug-resistant modulators. These therapies are anticipated to gain acceptance owing to their enhanced survival rates, quality and safety.

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Segment to Reach $114.9 Million by 2026

The market growth is bound to be facilitated by upcoming therapies such as FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors. These therapies are anticipated to gain acceptance owing to their enhanced survival rates, quality and safety. In the global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$52.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$103.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Million by the year 2026. More

