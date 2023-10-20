Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Personalized Medicine and Patient Advocacy Drive Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market: Forecast and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AML treatment market was valued at nearly $3.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%, expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028.

This study's primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the AML treatment market, offering insights into its dynamics, prevailing trends, and the overall market landscape.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the global increase in the elderly population and a higher incidence of AML cases. Technological advancements play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and the adoption of new treatment methods.

The year 2020 witnessed a significant impact on AML treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the temporary closure of cancer hospitals and disruptions in chemotherapy procedures. However, as the world transitioned towards normalcy in the latter half of 2021, the resumption of elective procedures has contributed to increased sales of AML treatments.

In 2022, the targeted therapy segment emerged as the dominant player in the market, commanding a substantial market share of approximately 92.6%, followed by anthracycline drugs and other chemotherapies, each holding a share of 3.7%.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The incidence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is on the rise, particularly among the elderly population, in tandem with the overall growth of the elderly demographic. Factors contributing to this trend include lower mortality rates and declining fertility rates. Technological advancements in the field of blood cancer have played a pivotal role in propelling the AML treatment market forward.

However, it is important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic exerted a significant impact on AML treatment rates. The implementation of lockdown measures and restrictions on patient access to chemotherapy treatments led to a noticeable decline in treatment rates during this challenging period.

The objective of this report is to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global AML market size and its associated treatments. By analyzing treatment type, route of administration, end use, distribution channel, and regional factors, both current and historical market revenues can be estimated effectively.

Report Includes

42 data tables and 57 additional tables

An overview of the global market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of AML market based on treatment type, route of administration type, end-users, distribution channel, region

Coverage of various risk factors associated with AML, such as exposure to radiation or chemicals, genetic disorders, and weakened immune system

Description of major treatment options for AML such as, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market of the industry, including AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Servier

Company Profiles

Abbvie

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Servier Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

This Report Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions

Overview

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The Global Regulatory Structure for Aml

Pricing and Reimbursement for Aml

Therapies/Drugs to Treat Aml

Flt3 Inhibitors

Idh Inhibitors

Apoptosis Stimulants

DNA Methylation Inhibitors

DNA Intercalators

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Elderly Population

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics

Minimal Residual Disease (Mrd) Monitoring

Gene Expression Profiling

Fusion Gene Detection

Liquid Biopsies

R&D

Regulatory Environment

Personalized Medicine

Collaborative Efforts

Patient Advocacy and Awareness

Market Opportunity

Strategic Initiative

Market Restraints

High Costs

Limited Treatment Options

Treatment-Related Toxicity and Adverse Effects

Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19

Introduction

Covid-19 Impact on Aml Treatments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Treatment Type

Market Overview and Discussion

Targeted Therapy

Anthracycline Drugs

Other Chemotherapies

Targeted Therapy

Anthracycline Drugs

Other Chemotherapies

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

Market Overview and Discussion

Intravenous (Iv) Administration

Oral Administration

Intravenous (Iv) Administration

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Product

Flt3 Inhibitors

Apoptosis Stimulants

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

DNA Methylation Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Intercalators

Chapter 10 Esg Development

Introduction

Environment

Governance

Chapter 11 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Introduction

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Chapter 14 Pipeline Analysis

Clinical Trail Scenario

Chapter 15 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

