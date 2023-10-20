Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Personalized Medicine and Patient Advocacy Drive Opportunities

20 Oct, 2023, 05:45 ET
The global AML treatment market was valued at nearly $3.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%, expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028.
This study's primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the AML treatment market, offering insights into its dynamics, prevailing trends, and the overall market landscape.
The market's growth is primarily driven by the global increase in the elderly population and a higher incidence of AML cases. Technological advancements play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and the adoption of new treatment methods.
The year 2020 witnessed a significant impact on AML treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the temporary closure of cancer hospitals and disruptions in chemotherapy procedures. However, as the world transitioned towards normalcy in the latter half of 2021, the resumption of elective procedures has contributed to increased sales of AML treatments.
In 2022, the targeted therapy segment emerged as the dominant player in the market, commanding a substantial market share of approximately 92.6%, followed by anthracycline drugs and other chemotherapies, each holding a share of 3.7%.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The incidence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is on the rise, particularly among the elderly population, in tandem with the overall growth of the elderly demographic. Factors contributing to this trend include lower mortality rates and declining fertility rates. Technological advancements in the field of blood cancer have played a pivotal role in propelling the AML treatment market forward.
However, it is important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic exerted a significant impact on AML treatment rates. The implementation of lockdown measures and restrictions on patient access to chemotherapy treatments led to a noticeable decline in treatment rates during this challenging period.
The objective of this report is to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global AML market size and its associated treatments. By analyzing treatment type, route of administration, end use, distribution channel, and regional factors, both current and historical market revenues can be estimated effectively.
Report Includes
- 42 data tables and 57 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of AML market based on treatment type, route of administration type, end-users, distribution channel, region
- Coverage of various risk factors associated with AML, such as exposure to radiation or chemicals, genetic disorders, and weakened immune system
- Description of major treatment options for AML such as, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market of the industry, including AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Servier
Company Profiles
- Abbvie
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Biogen
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Servier Laboratories
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- This Report Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions
- Overview
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- The Global Regulatory Structure for Aml
- Pricing and Reimbursement for Aml
- Therapies/Drugs to Treat Aml
- Flt3 Inhibitors
- Idh Inhibitors
- Apoptosis Stimulants
- DNA Methylation Inhibitors
- DNA Intercalators
- Angiogenesis Inhibitors
- DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Elderly Population
- Increasing Incidence and Prevalence
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics
- Minimal Residual Disease (Mrd) Monitoring
- Gene Expression Profiling
- Fusion Gene Detection
- Liquid Biopsies
- R&D
- Regulatory Environment
- Personalized Medicine
- Collaborative Efforts
- Patient Advocacy and Awareness
- Market Opportunity
- Strategic Initiative
- Market Restraints
- High Costs
- Limited Treatment Options
- Treatment-Related Toxicity and Adverse Effects
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19
- Introduction
- Covid-19 Impact on Aml Treatments
- Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Treatment Type
- Market Overview and Discussion
- Targeted Therapy
- Anthracycline Drugs
- Other Chemotherapies
- Targeted Therapy
- Anthracycline Drugs
- Other Chemotherapies
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Market Overview and Discussion
- Intravenous (Iv) Administration
- Oral Administration
- Intravenous (Iv) Administration
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Product
- Flt3 Inhibitors
- Apoptosis Stimulants
- Angiogenesis Inhibitors
- DNA Methylation Inhibitors
- DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- DNA Intercalators
Chapter 10 Esg Development
- Introduction
- Environment
- Governance
Chapter 11 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Introduction
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis by Manufacturer
Chapter 14 Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical Trail Scenario
Chapter 15 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
