Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2026 | Featuring Abbvie, Amgen, BMS, Celgene, Roche, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharma

The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

The increasing prevalence of leukemia across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such disorders, is also driving the market growth. AML is primarily caused by genetic mutations in the body that impacts the levels of blood cell production. In line with this, the widespread adoption of combination and targeted therapies and increasing awareness regarding the available alternatives for cancer treatment are also favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the advent of improved immunotoxins, alkylating agents, monoclonal antibodies and multidrug-resistant modulators is another major growth-inducing factor. These therapeutics offer prolonged results, higher efficacy, early and accurate identification of leukemia cells and reduced chances of cancer relapse. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with significant improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, treatment type, drug type and route of administration.



Breakup by Treatment Type

Cytarabine

Anthracycline Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Anti-Metabolites

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Others

Breakup by Drug Type

Small Molecule Drugs

Biopharmaceuticals

Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene

Roche Holding AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

