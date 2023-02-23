Global Adalimumab Market Research Report 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adalimumab Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Biologics v/s Biosimilars), By Product Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Distribution Channel, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global adalimumab market is expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028

The rising prevalence of arthritis coupled with large number of clinical trials is impelling the growth of the market. Adalimumab is an anti-TNF drug which is used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Adalimumab lowers the chances of inflammatory response by binding to a TNF-a. Adalimumab are currently being marketed in over 60 countries around the world.



Several companies are undergoing extensive clinical trials and R&D activities, which in turn, is expected to augment a major growth factor for global adalimumab market. The reimbursement coverage and well-defined regulatory guidelines are further expected to fuel the market growth through 2028. However, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs is expected to slow down the market growth. Besides, side effects associated with the drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Global adalimumab market is segmented based on based on type, product type, therapeutic area, distribution channel, end user, company and region. Based on therapeutic area, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and others. Among them, the rheumatoid arthritis is expected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence among elderly population.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global adalimumab market followed by Europe. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and well-organized regulatory framework in these two regions is making them a lucrative market for adalimumab manufacturers.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global adalimumab market.

To forecast global adalimumab market based on based on type, product type, therapeutic area, distribution channel, end user, company and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global adalimumab market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global adalimumab market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the global adalimumab market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbvie Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Mylan N.V.

Hetero Biopharma Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

1.2.1. Markets Covered

1.2.2. Years Considered for Study

1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Adalimumab Demand, By Therapeutic Area

4.2. Adalimumab Demand, By Region

4.3. Adalimumab Demand, By Gender

4.4. Adalimumab Demand, By Patient Population

4.5. Commonly Observed Side-Effects

4.6. Brand Awareness



5. Pharmacodynamic Overview of Adalimumab

5.1. Mechanism of Action

5.2. Absorption

5.3. Volume of Distribution

5.4. Route of Elimination

5.5. Half Life

5.6. Clearance

5.7. Toxicity



6. Clinical Trials

6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials

6.2. Completed Clinical Trials

6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials

6.4. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Patent Analysis

7.1. Patent Granted

7.2. Patent Applications Filed



8. Global Adalimumab Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Biologics v/s Biosimilars)

8.2.2. By Product Type (Branded v/s Generics)

8.2.3. By Therapeutic Area (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Psoriasis, Crohn's Disease, Others)

8.2.4. Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others)

8.2.5. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others)

8.2.6. By Company (2022)

8.2.7. By Region

8.3. Product Market Map



