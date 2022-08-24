Global Adaptive Clothing Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptive Clothing Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clothes designed for people with physical disabilities and the elderly, infirm, and post-surgery patients are known as adaptive clothing. These people consider adaptive clothing, as it is easy to dress and undress themselves. Adaptive clothes are generally replaced with magnetic closures from the buttons and zipper.

These garments make it easier for caretakers or caregivers to dress or undress patients or people that lack the full range of motion, required for self-dressing. Adaptive clothing is available for people suffering from spinal cord injury, arthritis, Parkinson's disease, incontinence, contractures, and others.



Adaptive clothing is designed for adults & children with disabilities, elderly, and the infirm who may find it challenging to dress themselves due to an inability to manipulate closures, such as buttons and zippers.



Furthermore, these clothes do not have conventional buttons or zippers as these are replaced by Velcro and magnetic closures and are designed with stretchy fabric. However, adaptive clothing such as jumpsuits, which are made for patients suffering from Down syndrome include zippers to prevent wearer from disrobing.



The growing geriatric population along with increasing disabilities in people, among kids as well as adults, is a key factor driving the global adaptive clothing market. According to a report presented by the World Health Organisation in November 2021, globally over 1 billion people are estimated to experience disability. This corresponds to about 15% of the world's population, with up to 190 million (3.8%) people aged 15 years and older having significant difficulties in functioning, often requiring health care services.

Moreover, according to the United Nations Department of Economics & Social Affairs, in 2017, the number of people aged 60 or above was 962 million and the geriatric population is growing at a steady rate of 3% annually, thus offering immense opportunities to the industry participants. However, limited awareness regarding the availability of adaptive clothing is one of the restraining factors.



Hospitals have significant growth for adaptive clothing as it makes it easier for caretakers, nurses, and hospice workers to undress and clothe patients. Patients with disorders like paraplegia, arthritis, and quadriplegia prefer to wear adaptive attire. Clothing is essential for patients to receive therapy. Since the adapted clothing has holes, doctors can attach any medical device to the patient's body without jeopardizing his or her dignity. As a result, it facilitates quicker access to medical devices.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global adaptive clothing market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global adaptive clothing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Silvert's Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri , NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Adaptions by Adrian, Professional fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confort, Buck & Buck, PVH Corp. and Lycra Company.

, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Adaptions by Adrian, Professional fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confort, Buck & Buck, PVH Corp. and Lycra Company. Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global adaptive clothing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Adaptive clothing manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global adaptive clothing market

