Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is Expected to Reach USD 7,434.3 Million by 2030|CAGR: 20.3%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the market for global adaptive learning software market from US$ 1,382.1 Million in 2021 to US$ 7,434.3 Million by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Adaptive learning not only support the on-premise category of education, despite the online education portals are becoming the major cloud integrated platforms. Advancements in adaptive learning software have provided academic benefits such as better improved learning and innovation, higher student success, better knowledge sharing, creative thinking among students. Cloud-based storage have minimized the requirement of physical storage, and universities and colleges have been able to expand their geographical presence, thus allowing students and learners to access the classroom training remotely. Moreover, increasing demand of distance-learning courses in adaptive learning software market is witnessing a rapid growth trend due to integration between education and technology.

Request a Sample Report of Global Adaptive Learning Software Market: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/adaptive-learning-software-market

On the basis of component, the solution segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021. Moreover, the services segment is expected to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period as they provide end users with services for adaptive learning solution development and smooth installation, deployment and maintenance of ongoing solutions. Also, based on application, the integrated learning management systems (LMS) dominated the global adaptive learning software market in 2021. Whereas, analytics and insights are expected to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, based on enterprise size, the large enterprises hold the largest market share in 2021. Whereas, the small and medium enterprises are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition to this, by end-user, the education segment held the largest market share in 2021. Whereas, the corporate segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global adaptive learning software market.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Drivers

The implementation of SaaS based solution, increasing adoption of e-learning, increasing IT spending on cloud infrastructure in education and increasing application of quantum computing in education sector will boost the global adaptive learning software market during the forecast period. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a type of delivery model of cloud computing. In the education sector, SaaS applications include hosting various management systems for educational institutes, corporate offices and managing other activities. Cloud technology have added value to many sectors and using SaaS in education sector is highly beneficial in case of E-learnings or online education and E-delivery of study material to students. Moreover, E-learning module attract more users apart from regular campus attendees' students such as drop-outs, transfer learners and full-time employees among others. Furthermore, increasing overall IT spending and rising share of cloud spending in the IT budget of universities boost the adoption of adaptive learning software in educational platforms with a major focus on higher education part. Also, the increasing application of quantum computing in the education sector is projected to embark new ear in technology similar to AI.

Restraints

Cybersecurity and data protection risks, lack of compliance to the SLA and legal and jurisdiction issues is a restraining factor which inhibits the growth of the market during the forecast period. Issues related to data privacy pose threats in interest to mitigation of higher education institutions to the cloud. Also, the lack of compliance to the Service Level Agreement (SLA) is a growth restraining factor for the global adaptive learning software market. Moreover, there are federal regulations for higher education institutes along with state and local laws to manage information security in the education environment. Furthermore, the level of complexity in the cloud is high, which usually complies with several service providers and thus makes it hard for users to make changes or intervene. Also, the cloud computing industry faces various legal and jurisdiction issues that can run into years due to regional laws.

Adaptive Learning Software Market Country Wise Insights

North America Adaptive Learning Software Market-

US holds the major share in terms of revenue in the North America adaptive learning software market in 2021 and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period owing to the presence of many large players in the region. Additionally, many international IT organizations opting for E-learning in their training courses have presence across the globe are headquartered in the US. Thus, adoption of adaptive learning software is more in the country. Moreover, in terms of component, solution segment holds the largest market share in 2021.

Europe Adaptive Learning Software Market-

Western Europe is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Europe adaptive learning software market during forecast period owing to the increasing number of private universities in the region. Additionally, students from across the world are enrolling in the universities based in the U.K., France, Germany and Italy among others. Wherein, Germany held the major share in the Europe market in 2021 because there is high focus on innovations obtained from research & development and technology adoption in the region.

Asia Pacific Adaptive Learning Software Market-

Japan is the highest share holder region in the Asia Pacific adaptive learning software market in 2021. Whereas, China is expected to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to potential growth opportunities, as end users such as schools and universities are turning toward cloud services. Moreover, adaptive learning software market is at an emerging stage in countries like India and China. Number of students enrolled and number of universities is growing significantly in the region due to increasing GDP in the education sector.

South America Adaptive Learning Software Market-

Argentina is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the South America adaptive learning software market over the forecast period. Moreover, the higher education sector is the stringer share holder yet the trend of online private tutors in Argentina and Brazil is estimated to have a significant growth in the region. Furthermore, based on application, the integrated learning management systems (LMS) segment holds the major share in 2021 in the South America adaptive learning software market.

Middle East Adaptive Learning Software Market-

Egypt is the highest share holder region in 2021 and UAE is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing youth population in Egypt is increasing number of students and thus has an opportunity for the market to grow in the region. Moreover, in terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises hold the largest market share in 2021 due to the large-scale adoption of adaptive learning software in the marketplace.

Africa Adaptive Learning Software Market-

South Africa is the highest share holder region in the Africa adaptive learning software market in 2021. Whereas, Nigeria is anticipated to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, by end-user, private tutors' segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Whereas, education segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to the use of digitalized systems adopted by higher education institutes for quite a few years.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/adaptive-learning-software-market

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1,382.1 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 7,434.3 Million Expected CAGR Growth 20.3% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players D2L Corporation Company, DreamBox Learning, Fulcrum Labs Company, Impelsys Company, MCGRAW-HILL, New Leaf Technologies Company, Pearson, Realizeit Company, Wiley and VitalSource Technologies LLC among others Segments Covered By Component, By Application, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insight

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global adaptive learning software market include D2L Corporation Company, DreamBox Learning, Fulcrum Labs Company, Impelsys Company, MCGRAW-HILL, New Leaf Technologies Company, Pearson, Realizeit Company, Wiley and VitalSource Technologies LLC among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is segmented based on component, application, enterprise size, end-user and region. The industry trends in the global adaptive learning software market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market:

By Component segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub-segmented into:

Software



On-premise





Cloud



Services



Professional





Managed

By Application segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub-segmented into:

Student Collaboration



Analytics & Insights



E-learning Authority



Integrated Learning Management Systems (LMS)

By Enterprise Size segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub-segmented into:

Small & Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By End-user segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub-segmented into:

K-12



Education



Corporate



Private Tutors



Others

By Region segment of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub-segmented into:

North America









The U.S.







Canada







Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





The UK







Germany







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Western Europe





Eastern Europe





Russia







Poland







Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific









China







India







Japan







Australia & New Zealand

&





ASEAN







Rest of Asia Pacific



South America











Argentina







Brazil







Rest of South America



Middle East









UAE







Saudi Arabia







Egypt







Rest of Middle East



Africa









South Africa







Nigeria







Rest of Africa

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/adaptive-learning-software-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: 1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica