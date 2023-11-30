Global Adaptive Optics Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030 from $1.3 Billion in 2022 - Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptive Optics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Adaptive Optics Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Adaptive Optics estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global adaptive optics (AO) market is influenced by various factors and trends. Wavefront sensors are a significant component type within this market. The military and defense sector holds a prominent position in the AO market, reflecting its applications in enhancing imaging and optical systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $559.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.2% CAGR

Developed regions currently dominate the global AO market, indicating their advanced technological infrastructure and research capabilities in this field. In terms of competition, the AO market features various players with diverse market presences, including strong, active, niche, and trivial participants. Adaptive optics find applications in various fields, highlighting their versatility and importance in improving optical systems and imaging processes.

Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wavefront Modulator segment is estimated at 34% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Adaptive Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$559.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 39.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.6% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities in the Military & Defence Sector
  • As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive Optics Will Receive New Significance & Importance: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
  • Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser Communications
  • AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive Optics
  • Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market
  • Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging
  • Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology
  • Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography
  • Global Burden of Eye Diseases:
  • Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)
  • Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides in Unexplored Territories
  • Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive Optics Market: Turnover in US$ Billion for the Period 2013-2020
  • Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric Disturbance
  • Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas for Adaptive Optics

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS  (Total 30 Featured)

  • Active Optical Systems, LLC (USA)
  • Adaptica S.R.L (Italy)
  • Boston Micromachines Corporation (USA)
  • Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands)
  • HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)
  • Imagine Optic SA (France)
  • IRIS AO, Inc. (USA)
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
  • Phasics Corp. (USA)
  • Teledyne e2v Limited (UK)
  • Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)

