Global Adaptive Optics Industry

Adaptive Optics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 37.2%. Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wavefront Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wavefront Sensor will reach a market size of US$121.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 41.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$497.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Active Optical Systems, LLC (USA); Adaptica S.R.L (Italy); Boston Micromachines Corporation (USA); Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands; HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany); Imagine Optic SA (France); IRIS AO, Inc. (USA); Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA); Phasics Corp. (USA); Teledyne e2v Limited (UK); Thorlabs, Inc. (USA).







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Current & Future Market Analysis

Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type

Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type: 2019

Military & Defense Leads the AO Market

Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %): 2019

Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market

Competition

Applications of Adaptive Optics





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Active Optical Systems, LLC (USA)

Adaptica S.R.L (Italy)

Boston Micromachines Corporation (USA)

Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands)

HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)

Imagine Optic SA (France)

IRIS AO, Inc. (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Phasics Corp. (USA)

Teledyne e2v Limited (UK)

Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities in the Military & Defence Sector

As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive Optics Will Receive New Significance & Importance: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser Communications

AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive Optics

Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market

Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging

Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology

Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases

Role of AO in Vision Correction

Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)

Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides in Unexplored Territories

Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive Optics Market: Turnover in US$ Billion for the Period 2013-2020

Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric Disturbance

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas for Adaptive Optics





