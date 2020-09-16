Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Technology Report 2020-2040: Current Effect of COVID-19 on Development of Autonomous Driving Technologies and its Future Impact
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edition 2020, ADAS & Autonomous Driving Technology - Market & Industry Analysis, Forecast - 2020 - 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By the end of 2020, the global passenger vehicle demand is predicted to plunge by 11% due to Covid-19 pandemic and commercial vehicle industry is expected to witness a fall in the demand for the first time in the decade.
All the major markets are estimated to witness sharp decline, while, the countries including the U.S., Italy, India, France, South Korea, Japan, China, United Kingdom, and Spain are expected to witness fall of more than 10%. From a more optimistic perspective, the year 2021 could see a positive growth- curve in terms of passenger cars demand; however, the auto industry would at least need minimum of 5 years' time to regain the sales volumes of 2019.
The publisher predicts that passenger vehicle demand is expected to grow by 1.9% between 2020 to 2030 with more than 56 million cars equipped with some level of autonomy. The penetration rate of level 1 and level 2 autonomy would be highest during these years; while, level 3 autonomy will take slower pace. Besides, as per the current industry developments from tech companies and traditional OEMs, level 4/5 AVs for ride-hailing or car sharing are likely to be on streets by 2025. The trend shows that AVs for shared mobility would see larger scale deployment from 2025, across big cities with connected infrastructure and with high population density.
The detailed analysis of the ADAS & autonomous driving technology penetration in passenger and commercial vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, pods and goods-delivery vehicles, autonomy package analysis, sensor and sub-component market, competitive assessment, and trends finds a major place in latest report Edition 2020, ADAS & Autonomous Driving Technology- Market & Industry Analysis, Forecast - 2020 - 2040 published in June 2020.
The current effect of COVID-19 on auto sales, development of autonomous driving technologies and its future impact have been considered in the market analysis of the study.
The autonomous shuttles and good-delivery autonomous vehicles have been deployed in few countries during this pandemic time which is expected to further give a push to this market. A separate analysis on these autonomous commercial vehicles and the competition between the players have been included in the study. Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) has been a trending topic and automakers are promoting driverless ridesharing as low-cost transit option that has potential to change the transportation system. Car sharing is great opportunity particularly for the companies having hands-on autonomous vehicles such as Tesla, Daimler, Waymo, and others. Driverless ridesharing is expected to become future of intelligent transportation. The early deployment of robotaxis is expected in the countries of Western Europe, the U.S., China, and Japan. However, post 2030, the deployment in Chinese market is anticipated to overtake the Western markets of the U.S. and Europe. The study has also focused on these potential markets and anticipated the demand for this way of commute in near future. By 2025, the commercial vehicle industry is expected to get disrupted largely by autonomous and connected vehicle technology. This penetration of autonomous driving in trucking industry is expected to bring multiple changes in the operations of OEMs and tech players. The development of SAE level 1 and level 2 trucks is making steady progress and expected to gain momentum early this year (2020) in some states of the U.S. and few European countries; while level 4 autonomy of trucks with estimated time to market between 2025 to 2030. The report is inclusive of level wise analysis of the complete commercial vehicle industry.
Sensors and software are the vital components for enabling the automation in the passenger as well as commercial vehicles. A typical autonomy package consist of key technologies such as - sensing and mapping hardware, sensor-supporting hardware, mapping and localization software, control systems and computing hardware, control system software, data/cyber security software, connectivity hardware, V2X/connectivity software, HMI & safety related hardware, and HMI software. While the key components are LiDAR, camera, radar, V2X hardware and software, mapping hardware and software, HMI hardware and software, cyber security software, embedded controls hardware and software, and other electronics & architecture. The market analysis of sensor suite and sub-components in the autonomous vehicle accounts the major share in the study. The autonomy package and the cost vary with every level of automation, which is also represented graphically in this study.
Moreover, to understand industry sentiments and every other aspect of this industry, the automotive analysts and consultants have interviewed more than 30 players in the ecosystem. These includes the OEMs, new entrants, sensor suppliers, component manufacturers, tier-1s, and tier-2s. Furthermore, the key enablers that are pushing the market towards new growth prospects and challenges that needs to be worked upon are analyzed in this research study. Also, understanding of the latest technological advancements and opportunities that could disrupt this market in near future, find a significant place in this study.
Key Topics Covered:
01 Scope of Research
02 Research Methodology
03 Automotive Demand Post Covid-19
04 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2
05 Autonomous Oem Passenger Vehicles - Level 3 and Above
06 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service
07 ADAS and Autonomous Commercial Vehicles
7.1 Role of Suppliers in Autonomous Trucking Industry
08 Camera Sensor
8.1 Market Forecast
8.1.1 Camera Demand by Levels of Automation
8.1.2 Camera Demand by Technology Types
8.2 Technology Trends
8.2.1 Forward Main Camera (Mono, Stereo, Triple)
8.2.2 Surround-View Camera System
8.2.3 Thermal Camera
8.2.4 In-Cabin Monitoring - Driver Monitoring System and Gesture Recognition
8.3 Suppliers Analysis
8.4 Image Sensor Suppliers Analysis
8.5 Tier 1 Suppliers Analysis
09 Radar Sensor
9.1 Market Forecast
9.1.1 Radar Demand by Levels of Automation
9.1.2 Radar Demand by Technology Types
9.2 Technology Trends
9.2.1 Short/Medium-Range Radar
9.2.2 Long-Range Radar
9.2.3 High-Resolution Imaging Radar/4D Radar
9.3 Suppliers Analysis
10 Lidar Sensor
10.1 Market Forecast
10.2 Technology Trends
10.2.1 Mechanical Scanning Lidar
10.2.2 Solid-State Lidar
10.2.3 Lidar Suppliers Analysis
10.3 Lidar Sub-Components
10.3.1 Photodetector Technologies
10.3.2 VCSEL
11 Autonomy Package Cost Analysis
11.1 Value Share of Components for L1 and L2 Autonomy Packages
11.2 Value Share of Components for L3 and Above Autonomy Packages
12 Accessing Countries AD Regulations and Impact
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Latin America
12.4 Australia
12.5 Asean
13 Accessing Countries' Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index
14 ADAS and AD R&D Spendings
14.1 Country Level Assessment
14.2 OEM R&D Assessment
15 Private Investments in ADAS and AD Industry
16 Macro Factors Impact on ADAS & AD Industry
17 Micro Factors Impact on ADAS & AD Industry
18 Tier-1 Suppliers Landscape
18.1 Tier 1 Suppliers R&D Expenses Assessment
18.2 Tier 1 Suppliers - Oems Partnership Mapping
18.3 Tier 1 Suppliers - Strategic Partnership Mapping
19 Appendices
19.1 ADAS and Autonomous Functions
19.2 Levels of Autonomy
19.3 Autonomous Driving from Consumers Perspective
19.4 List of Companies Analysed in this Study
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/del99i
