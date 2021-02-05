Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Markets, 2019-2020 & 2029: Component Type, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Autonomous Simulation Software and Supply Chain Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market: Focus on Component Type, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Country-Wise Analysis, Autonomous Simulation Software and Supply Chain Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market is expected to be valued at $39.79 billion and 518.6 million units in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% and 13.29% respectively, during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The increasing technological developments and advancements in ADAS systems, rising developments in connected infrastructure and intelligent transportation systems, the demand for ADAS features in commercial vehicles, and growing concerns and measures over road safety drive the market growth.

Technological advancements in the automotive industry have resulted in the worldwide adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving solutions. The changing paradigm of consumers as well as major automotive OEMs, the requirement of robust security mechanisms in the vehicle for the protection of drivers and passengers, impact of 5G technology enhancing the autonomous driving components, increasing adoption of an autonomous vehicle in shared mobility, and rising focus towards vehicle platooning are some of the factors substantiating the growth of ADAS and autonomous driving component market.

However, reliability issues and rising cyber threats in an autonomous vehicle, high costs associated with LiDARs, and lack of government rules and regulations in developing regions are pressing matters to be looked upon in the current scenario.

The growing number of autonomous vehicles are pushing the demand for the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving component market. Owing to the popularity of these solutions and services, major players including Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices Inc., among others are competing with each other to increase their market share.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global ADAS and autonomous driving component market in 2019, followed by Europe and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The unprecedented growth in the North America region is primarily attributed to the growing number of high-end passenger cars which comprises Level 1 and Level 2 vehicles as well as the rising demand of ADAS and autonomous component by autonomous driving technology providers such as Waymo, Uber, and Zoox, among others, which has resulted in boosting the demand for ADAs and autonomous driving components in the North America region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the ADAS and autonomous driving component market in terms of value and volume and what is the CAGR (2019-2029)?

Which companies are the major players in the ADAS and autonomous driving component market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?

What is the revenue generated by the different ADAS and autonomous driving components such as camera, ultrasonic sensors, radar, LiDAR, and ECU?

What is the role of autonomous simulation software in ADAS and autonomous driving component market? Who are the major software providers?

Which global factors are changing the dynamics of the ADAS and autonomous driving component market?

What is the revenue generated by the different regions such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Introduction

1.3 Ecosystem Participants



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Impact of Market Drivers

2.1.2 Increasing Technological Developments and Advancements in ADAS systems

2.1.3 Rising Developments in Connected Infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System

2.1.4 Demand for ADAS Features in Commercial Vehicles

2.1.5 Growing Concerns and Measures Over Road Safety

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Impact of Market Restraints

2.2.2 Reliability Issues and Rising Cyber Threats in Autonomous Vehicle

2.2.3 High Cost Associated with LiDARs

2.2.4 Lack of Government Rules and Regulations in Developing Regions

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Impact of 5G Technology Enhancing Autonomous Driving Components

2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles in Shared Mobility

2.3.3 Rising Focus Toward Vehicle Platooning



3 Competitive Intelligence

3.1 Key Developments in the Market and Strategies Adopted

3.2 Key Players Active in the Market

3.3 Competitive Landscape



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Policies and Government Initiatives for ADAS and Autonomous Driving

4.1.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country

4.1.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country

4.1.3 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle

4.2 Key Developments by Automotive OEMs, Autonomous Technology Providers, and Software Providers in Autonomous Driving Industry

4.3 Investment by Major OEMs and Tier 1 Component Providers

4.4 Autonomous Simulation Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.6.1 Supply Chain Analysis: Camera

4.6.2 Supply Chain Analysis: Radar

4.6.3 Supply Chain Analysis: Ultrasonic Sensors

4.6.4 Supply Chain Analysis: LiDAR

4.6.5 Supply Chain Analysis: ECU

4.6.6 Supply Chain Analysis: Microprocessor

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.7.1 Introduction

4.7.2 Patent Landscape

4.7.2.1 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar

4.7.2.2 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera

4.7.2.3 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR

4.7.2.4 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU

4.7.2.5 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor

4.8 Pricing Analysis

4.8.1 Introduction

4.8.2 Camera

4.8.3 RADAR

4.8.4 LiDAR

4.8.5 Ultrasonic Sensor

4.8.6 ECU



5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Component)

5.1 Camera

5.1.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market

5.1.2 Camera Market by Function

5.1.2.1 Front-View Camera

5.1.2.2 Rear-View Camera

5.1.2.3 Side-View Camera

5.1.3 Camera Market by Type

5.1.3.1 Monocular Camera

5.1.3.2 Stereo-Vision Camera

5.1.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1.5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Region

5.2 RADAR

5.2.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market

5.2.2 RADAR Market by Type

5.2.2.1 Ultra Short-Range RADAR

5.2.2.2 Short Range RADAR

5.2.2.3 Medium-Range RADAR

5.2.2.4 Long-Range RADAR

5.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Vehicle Type

5.2.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Region

5.3 LiDAR

5.3.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market

5.3.2 LiDAR Market by Type

5.3.2.1 Mechanical LiDAR

5.3.2.2 Solid-State LiDAR

5.3.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Vehicle Type

5.3.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Region

5.4 Ultrasonic Sensor

5.4.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market

5.4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

5.4.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensors Market, by Region

5.5 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

5.5.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market

5.5.2 ECU Market by Capacity

5.5.2.1 16-bit ECU

5.5.2.2 32-bit ECU

5.5.2.3 64-bit ECU

5.5.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Vehicle Type

5.5.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Region



6 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Level of Autonomy)

6.1 Level 1 (Advance Driving Assist System - ADAS)

6.1.1 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1.2 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type

6.1.3 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region

6.2 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

6.3 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

6.4 Level 4 (High Automation)

6.5 Level 5 (Full Automation)



7 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Vehicle Type)

7.1 Passenger Vehicle

7.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy

7.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type

7.1.3 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region

7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

7.3 Heavy Trucks

7.4 Heavy Buses



8 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Region)



9 Company Profiles

Analog Devices, Inc.

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

LeddarTech Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

