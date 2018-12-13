Global ADAS Market Forecast to 2025: Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety / Rise in the Demand for A Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience / Increasing Demand for Luxury Cars

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "ADAS Market by System (ACC, AFL, DMS, NVS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDWS, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses, & Trucks), Offering (Hardware, Software), EV & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is estimated to be USD 24.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 91.83 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.96% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the ADAS market.

The ADAS market has been segmented by system, vehicle type, component, EV, offering, and region. Road sign recognition (RSR) is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the ADAS market, by system. The growth of RSR can be attributed to increasing road infrastructure activity in developed as well as developing economies.

The ADAS market has been segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. Passenger car is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the ADAS market, by vehicle type. The number of passenger cars is growing at a significant rate in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region.



The increasing demand for passenger cars can be attributed to the rise in GDP and population of developing countries, improved lifestyle, increased purchasing power of consumers, and development of infrastructure. ADAS is provided as a standard feature in passenger cars in several countries to prevent fatalities due to accidents. For instance, the European government mandated the installment of LDWSs and AEBSs in trucks and buses in 2015.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the ADAS market, in terms of value, in 2018. The rising disposable income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China, and increase in the number of luxury vehicles in countries such as Japan are expected to fuel the growth of the ADAS market in the Asia Pacific region.

Non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries is the key restraint for the growth of ADAS market. For effective functioning, advanced driver assistance systems require basic infrastructure such as well-organized roads, lane marking, and availability of GPS. For highways, the information such as a lane change, object detection, distance between vehicles, traffic, and services such as navigation and connectivity are very important for vehicles equipped with ADAS. Most of the developing countries lack information technology communication infrastructure, which can hinder the growth of the ADAS market.

Continental has a strong global footprint with an extensive channel of multiple manufacturing facilities and suppliers of various automobile parts and services. Under the chassis and safety segment, the company offers ADAS products such as emergency brake assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic assist, intelligent headlamp control, and lane departure warning. The company plans to seize opportunities in emerging markets by focusing on electrification, connectivity, and automation. The company is continuously increasing its product offering in ADAS system.



For instance, in 2017, Continental developed trained parking technology for recurring parking, which can learn the routine parking task and, when it has learned the task, can park the vehicle independently.

