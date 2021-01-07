Global ADC (Antibody Drug Conjugates) Contract Manufacturing Markets, 2020-2030: Current Scenario and Future Potential & Capabilities of Contract Services Providers

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (4th Edition) by Phase of Development, Type of Component Manufacturing, Target Indications, Type of Payload Used, Type of Linker, Type of Antibody Origin, Type of Antibody Isotype and Geography, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.



Overview



Since the success of ADCETRIS (approved in 2011), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are now considered a versatile therapeutic tool and have been accepted into the contemporary portfolio of mainstream healthcare solutions. Over time, clinical researchers have been able to further their understanding of the intricacies of ADC design and have also improved the development process of these complex pharmacological interventions.



Some of the recently approved ADC therapeutics include BLENREP (2020), TRODELVYTM (2020), PadcevTM (2019) and POLIVY (2019). In addition, there are close to 250 unique ADC product candidates under development. Several big pharma players, including AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Roche and Takeda, have also acquired stake in this market. Moreover, the fact that companies involved in the development of ADCs, have received over USD 5 billion in capital investments (since 2011), attests to the therapeutic potential and growing popularity of this novel class of targeted therapeutics.



However, the impending growth of the ADC therapeutics market highlights the rising importance of establishing advanced manufacturing capacities in order to meet the anticipated demand. Not all stakeholders in the industry possess end to end capabilities/infrastructure to support the design, development and manufacturing of these complex and highly potent pharmacological entities.



Owing to the fact that ADCs are highly potent, cytotoxic molecules, the manufacturing of such conjugated entities requires elaborate technical capabilities, along with manufacturing acumen related to both biologics and highly potent chemical substances. Specifically, the development of an antibody requires experience in protein engineering, cell line development, bioprocess development and related scale-up techniques.



The production of the cytotoxic payloads, which are used in ADCs, requires contained manufacturing facilities, special equipment, and expertise in advanced chemical synthesis and purification techniques. In addition, the process is incomplete without state-of-art linker technologies, which are required for the final bioconjugation step, wherein the antibody component is attached to the cytotoxic payload. Given the aforementioned requirements, industry stakeholders generally do not (entirely) manufacture ADCs in-house. Presently, it is estimated that, 70-80% of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced.



This trend is likely to persist in the coming years, as well. In fact, even some of the leading players in this domain claim to be dependent on contract manufacturers for the supply of one or more components of their respective ADC products/product candidates. All these factors contribute towards increasing the complexity of ADC supply chain.



However, as per the recent industry trends, the number of collaborations, strategic alliances and acquisitions have enabled the companies to offer integrated supply chain solutions. Given the anticipated growth in demand for ADCs, the contract manufacturing market in this domain is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4 Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Key Components of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

3.3. ADC Manufacturing

3.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer

3.5. Selecting a CMO Partner



4. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. List of Antibody Contract Manufacturing Service Providers

4.4. List of HPAPI / Cytotoxic Drug Contract Manufacturing Service Providers



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

5.2.1. Company Overview and Financial Information

5.2.2. ADC Offerings

5.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.4. Recent Developments

5.2.5. Future Outlook

5.3. ADC Biotechnology

5.4. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

5.5. BOC Sciences

5.6. BSP Pharmaceuticals

5.7. CARBOGEN AMCIS

5.8. Cerbios-Pharma

5.9. Creative Biolabs

5.10. Goodwin Biotechnology

5.11. Lonza

5.12. MabPlex

5.13. Millipore Sigma

5.14. Novasep

5.15. Pierre Fabre

5.16. Piramal Pharma Solutions

5.17. WuXi Biologics



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

6.3. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers



7. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: RECENT EXPANSIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Recent Expansions



8. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



9. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Parameter Definitions

9.3. Concluding Remarks



10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. ADC Development Value Chain

10.3. Cost Distribution Across the Value Chain



11. ADC MANUFACTURING: CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. ADC Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity



12. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline

12.3. ADC Therapeutics: Preclinical / Discovery Pipeline



13. NOVEL ADC CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. First Generation ADC Technologies

13.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies

13.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies

13.5. Evolutionary Analysis



14. GEOGRAPHICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Methodology

14.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Clinical Trial Analysis

14.4. ADC Therapeutics: Geographical Clinical Trial Analysis by Antibody Isotope

14.5. ADC Therapeutics: Geographical Clinical Trial Analysis by Payload Type

14.6. ADC Therapeutics: Geographical Clinical Trial Analysis by Linker Type



15. ADC THERAPEUTICS: DEMAND ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Annual Demand

15.4. ADC Therapeutics: Demand and Supply Analysis



16. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ASSESSMENT ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters



17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Forecast Methodology

17.3. Overall ADC Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030

17.4. Input Data and Key Assumptions

17.5. Overall ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030

17.6. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2020-2030

17.7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Clinical Products, 2020-2030



18. SWOT ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.1.1. Strengths

18.1.2. Weaknesses

18.1.3. Opportunities

18.1.4. Threats



19. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

19.1 Chapter Overview

19.2. Current Opinions and Recuperative Initiatives of Key Players

19.2.1. ADC Biotechnology

19.2.2. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

19.2.3. CARBOGEN AMCIS

19.2.4. Goodwin Biotechnology

19.2.5. Lonza

19.2.6. Millipore Sigma

19.2.7. Novasep

19.2.8. Pierre Fabre

19.2.9. Piramal Pharma Solutions

19.2.10. Wuxi Biologics

19.3. Impact on ADC Contract Manufacturing Market

19.4. Recuperative Strategies for Contract Service Providers

19.4.1. Strategies for Implementation in the Short / Mid Term

19.4.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long Term



20. CONCLUDING REMARKS

20.1. Chapter Overview



21. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. BSP Pharmaceuticals

21.2.1. Company Snapshot

21.2.2. Interview Transcript: Aldo Braca, Chief Executive Officer and Giorgio Salciarini, Technical Business Development Manager

21.3. Oxford BioTherapeutics

21.3.1. Company Snapshot

21.3.2. Interview Transcript: Christian Rohlff, Chief Executive Officer & Founder

21.4. Abzena

21.4.1. Company Snapshot

21.4.2. Interview Transcript: John Burt, Chief Executive Officer

21.5. Syndivia

21.5.1. Company Snapshot

21.5.2. Interview Transcript: Sasha Koniev, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

21.6. Cerbios-Pharma

21.6.1. Company Snapshot

21.6.2. Interview Transcript: Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer

21.7. NBE-Therapeutics

21.7.1. Company Snapshot

21.7.2. Interview Transcript: Wouter Verhoeven, Chief Business Officer

21.8. Eisai

21.8.1. Company Snapshot

21.8.2. Interview Transcript: Toshimitsu Uenaka, Executive Director and Takashi Owa, Chief Innovation Officer

21.9. Synaffix

21.9.1. Company Snapshot

21.9.2. Interview Transcript: Anthony DeBoer, Director, Business Development

21.10. Pierre Fabre

21.10.1. Company Snapshot

21.10.2. Interview Transcript: Christian Bailly, Director of CDMO

21.11. Goodwin Biotechnology

21.11.1. Company Snapshot

21.11.2. Interview Transcript: David Cunningham, Director Corporate Development

21.12. Catalent Pharma Solutions

21.12.1. Company Snapshot

21.12.2. Interview Transcript: Jennifer L. Mitcham, Director, Business Development and Stacy McDonald, Group Product Manager

21.13. Lonza

21.13.1. Company Snapshot

21.13.2. Interview Transcript: Laurent Ducry, Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development

21.14. Piramal Pharma Solutions

21.14.1. Company Snapshot

21.14.2. Interview Transcript: Mark Wright, Site Head

21.15. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

21.15.1. Company Snapshot

21.15.2. Interview Transcript: Tatsuya Okuzumi, Associate General Manager

21.16. Anonymous, Director, Business Development, Leading CMO

21.17. Anonymous, Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO



22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

