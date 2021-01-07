Global ADC (Antibody Drug Conjugates) Contract Manufacturing Markets, 2020-2030: Current Scenario and Future Potential & Capabilities of Contract Services Providers
Jan 07, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADC Contract Manufacturing Market (4th Edition) by Phase of Development, Type of Component Manufacturing, Target Indications, Type of Payload Used, Type of Linker, Type of Antibody Origin, Type of Antibody Isotype and Geography, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the ADC contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract services providers engaged in this domain.
Overview
Since the success of ADCETRIS (approved in 2011), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are now considered a versatile therapeutic tool and have been accepted into the contemporary portfolio of mainstream healthcare solutions. Over time, clinical researchers have been able to further their understanding of the intricacies of ADC design and have also improved the development process of these complex pharmacological interventions.
Some of the recently approved ADC therapeutics include BLENREP (2020), TRODELVYTM (2020), PadcevTM (2019) and POLIVY (2019). In addition, there are close to 250 unique ADC product candidates under development. Several big pharma players, including AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Roche and Takeda, have also acquired stake in this market. Moreover, the fact that companies involved in the development of ADCs, have received over USD 5 billion in capital investments (since 2011), attests to the therapeutic potential and growing popularity of this novel class of targeted therapeutics.
However, the impending growth of the ADC therapeutics market highlights the rising importance of establishing advanced manufacturing capacities in order to meet the anticipated demand. Not all stakeholders in the industry possess end to end capabilities/infrastructure to support the design, development and manufacturing of these complex and highly potent pharmacological entities.
Owing to the fact that ADCs are highly potent, cytotoxic molecules, the manufacturing of such conjugated entities requires elaborate technical capabilities, along with manufacturing acumen related to both biologics and highly potent chemical substances. Specifically, the development of an antibody requires experience in protein engineering, cell line development, bioprocess development and related scale-up techniques.
The production of the cytotoxic payloads, which are used in ADCs, requires contained manufacturing facilities, special equipment, and expertise in advanced chemical synthesis and purification techniques. In addition, the process is incomplete without state-of-art linker technologies, which are required for the final bioconjugation step, wherein the antibody component is attached to the cytotoxic payload. Given the aforementioned requirements, industry stakeholders generally do not (entirely) manufacture ADCs in-house. Presently, it is estimated that, 70-80% of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced.
This trend is likely to persist in the coming years, as well. In fact, even some of the leading players in this domain claim to be dependent on contract manufacturers for the supply of one or more components of their respective ADC products/product candidates. All these factors contribute towards increasing the complexity of ADC supply chain.
However, as per the recent industry trends, the number of collaborations, strategic alliances and acquisitions have enabled the companies to offer integrated supply chain solutions. Given the anticipated growth in demand for ADCs, the contract manufacturing market in this domain is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4 Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Key Components of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
3.3. ADC Manufacturing
3.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer
3.5. Selecting a CMO Partner
4. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. List of Antibody Contract Manufacturing Service Providers
4.4. List of HPAPI / Cytotoxic Drug Contract Manufacturing Service Providers
5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
5.2.1. Company Overview and Financial Information
5.2.2. ADC Offerings
5.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities
5.2.4. Recent Developments
5.2.5. Future Outlook
5.3. ADC Biotechnology
5.4. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
5.5. BOC Sciences
5.6. BSP Pharmaceuticals
5.7. CARBOGEN AMCIS
5.8. Cerbios-Pharma
5.9. Creative Biolabs
5.10. Goodwin Biotechnology
5.11. Lonza
5.12. MabPlex
5.13. Millipore Sigma
5.14. Novasep
5.15. Pierre Fabre
5.16. Piramal Pharma Solutions
5.17. WuXi Biologics
6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
6.3. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers
7. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: RECENT EXPANSIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: Recent Expansions
8. ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. ADC Contract Manufacturing Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
9. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Assumptions and Parameter Definitions
9.3. Concluding Remarks
10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. ADC Development Value Chain
10.3. Cost Distribution Across the Value Chain
11. ADC MANUFACTURING: CAPACITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. ADC Manufacturing: Global Installed Capacity
12. ADC THERAPEUTICS: MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline
12.3. ADC Therapeutics: Preclinical / Discovery Pipeline
13. NOVEL ADC CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. First Generation ADC Technologies
13.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies
13.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies
13.5. Evolutionary Analysis
14. GEOGRAPHICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Scope and Methodology
14.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Clinical Trial Analysis
14.4. ADC Therapeutics: Geographical Clinical Trial Analysis by Antibody Isotope
14.5. ADC Therapeutics: Geographical Clinical Trial Analysis by Payload Type
14.6. ADC Therapeutics: Geographical Clinical Trial Analysis by Linker Type
15. ADC THERAPEUTICS: DEMAND ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. ADC Therapeutics: Overall Annual Demand
15.4. ADC Therapeutics: Demand and Supply Analysis
16. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ASSESSMENT ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Forecast Methodology
17.3. Overall ADC Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030
17.4. Input Data and Key Assumptions
17.5. Overall ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030
17.6. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2020-2030
17.7. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market for Clinical Products, 2020-2030
18. SWOT ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.1.1. Strengths
18.1.2. Weaknesses
18.1.3. Opportunities
18.1.4. Threats
19. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE ADC CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
19.1 Chapter Overview
19.2. Current Opinions and Recuperative Initiatives of Key Players
19.2.1. ADC Biotechnology
19.2.2. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
19.2.3. CARBOGEN AMCIS
19.2.4. Goodwin Biotechnology
19.2.5. Lonza
19.2.6. Millipore Sigma
19.2.7. Novasep
19.2.8. Pierre Fabre
19.2.9. Piramal Pharma Solutions
19.2.10. Wuxi Biologics
19.3. Impact on ADC Contract Manufacturing Market
19.4. Recuperative Strategies for Contract Service Providers
19.4.1. Strategies for Implementation in the Short / Mid Term
19.4.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long Term
20. CONCLUDING REMARKS
20.1. Chapter Overview
21. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. BSP Pharmaceuticals
21.2.1. Company Snapshot
21.2.2. Interview Transcript: Aldo Braca, Chief Executive Officer and Giorgio Salciarini, Technical Business Development Manager
21.3. Oxford BioTherapeutics
21.3.1. Company Snapshot
21.3.2. Interview Transcript: Christian Rohlff, Chief Executive Officer & Founder
21.4. Abzena
21.4.1. Company Snapshot
21.4.2. Interview Transcript: John Burt, Chief Executive Officer
21.5. Syndivia
21.5.1. Company Snapshot
21.5.2. Interview Transcript: Sasha Koniev, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
21.6. Cerbios-Pharma
21.6.1. Company Snapshot
21.6.2. Interview Transcript: Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer
21.7. NBE-Therapeutics
21.7.1. Company Snapshot
21.7.2. Interview Transcript: Wouter Verhoeven, Chief Business Officer
21.8. Eisai
21.8.1. Company Snapshot
21.8.2. Interview Transcript: Toshimitsu Uenaka, Executive Director and Takashi Owa, Chief Innovation Officer
21.9. Synaffix
21.9.1. Company Snapshot
21.9.2. Interview Transcript: Anthony DeBoer, Director, Business Development
21.10. Pierre Fabre
21.10.1. Company Snapshot
21.10.2. Interview Transcript: Christian Bailly, Director of CDMO
21.11. Goodwin Biotechnology
21.11.1. Company Snapshot
21.11.2. Interview Transcript: David Cunningham, Director Corporate Development
21.12. Catalent Pharma Solutions
21.12.1. Company Snapshot
21.12.2. Interview Transcript: Jennifer L. Mitcham, Director, Business Development and Stacy McDonald, Group Product Manager
21.13. Lonza
21.13.1. Company Snapshot
21.13.2. Interview Transcript: Laurent Ducry, Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development
21.14. Piramal Pharma Solutions
21.14.1. Company Snapshot
21.14.2. Interview Transcript: Mark Wright, Site Head
21.15. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
21.15.1. Company Snapshot
21.15.2. Interview Transcript: Tatsuya Okuzumi, Associate General Manager
21.16. Anonymous, Director, Business Development, Leading CMO
21.17. Anonymous, Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO
22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad71i9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
