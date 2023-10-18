Global ADC (Antibody Drug Conjugates) Linker and Conjugation Market Analysis Report 2023-2035: Addressing Safety and Efficiency - The Crucial Role in Drug Development

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADC Technology Market: Focus on ADC Linker and ADC Conjugation Technologies (2nd Edition) - Distribution by Generation of ADC Technology, Type of Conjugation, Type of Linker and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ADC technology market, comprising of ADC linker and antibody conjugation technologies is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15% during 2023-2035

The market report presents an extensive analysis of the current market landscape, market size, and future prospects within the ADC linker and antibody conjugation industry during the forecast period. It also sheds light on the initiatives undertaken by various stakeholders involved in this rapidly emerging sector of the pharmaceutical industry. Below, we provide a brief overview of key insights from the ADC technology market.

Up to this point, approximately 14 ADCs have gained approval from the USFDA, with over 420 antibody drug conjugates currently undergoing evaluation at various developmental stages. Antibody drug conjugates represent a complex and adaptable class of biotherapeutics, wherein linker moieties are attached to cytotoxic payloads. However, the intricate structure and design of antibody drug conjugates present significant challenges concerning overall tolerability and effectiveness.

Consequently, the demand for advanced and more effective antibody drug conjugate technology has risen to facilitate the controlled assembly of these conjugates while preserving tolerability and safety profiles. Antibody/ADC conjugation technologies typically encompass the modification or engineering of antibodies for conjugation with payload/linker-drug moieties.

In contrast, ADC linker technologies focus on developing structural elements to securely link payloads with antibodies, ensuring desired payload delivery mechanisms. These technologies are fine-tuned to produce homogenous antibody drug conjugates with a high drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR). ADCs developed through these technologies have demonstrated enhanced stability and efficacy within tumor microenvironments.

Homogenous ADCs created using optimized linker technologies offer the advantage of reduced immunogenicity, enabling precise delivery of linker-payload complexes to target sites without adverse effects. This has prompted the entry of numerous startups and established industry players into the ADC linker and conjugation technology sector. They offer innovative conjugation/bioconjugation technologies, more potent payloads, and advanced linker chemistries.

Many of these entities have forged licensing agreements to advance their ADC development initiatives. It is noteworthy that researchers and developers of antibody drug conjugates actively collaborate with ADC linker and conjugation technology firms possessing technical expertise and market experience.

Fueled by the increasing demand for antibody drug conjugates, the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market is poised for substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Rising Interest in ADC Linker and Antibody Conjugation Technology for the Development of Homogenous Antibody Drug Conjugate

In 2000, the USFDA approved the first ADC, Mylotarg. However, it was withdrawn voluntarily from the market due to safety concerns and poor clinical benefits of the product. With continued research in the area of ADCs, innovators have identified various factors that determine the success of an antibody drug conjugate; these include structure and design of an antibody drug conjugate, systemic toxicity, validation of tumor biomarkers, choice of antibody and potency of the payload.

The challenges associated with conventional drug products have led to the development of advanced ADC linker and ADC conjugation technologies. These technologies have the potential to develop antibody drug conjugates with improved stability and toxicity profile, while maintaining efficient release of the cytotoxic payload at the desired location.

The most important characteristic of these technologies is the production of controlled, homogenous ADCs, which are site-selective and can be utilized as a targeted anti-cancer therapy.

We anticipate that the growing demand for targeted, stable and non-toxic ADCs will continue to drive the adoption and market growth of ADC linker technology and antibody conjugation technologies for development of antibody drug conjugates during the forecast period.

Current Market Landscape of ADC Technologies

The ADC technologies market landscape features an extensive list of over 65 large, mid-sized and small companies that offer more than 95 ADC linker and conjugation technologies. These platforms include linker technologies, linker-payload technologies and antibody conjugation technologies for the development of ADC.

It has been observed that the majority of the antibody drug conjugates generated via these ADC technologies are site specific, have high tolerability and precise DAR ratio. In addition, we believe that third-generation technologies are poised to play a significant role in shaping the future market landscape, by enabling the development of new therapeutic modalities that were previously considered unattainable.

The constant evolution of ADC linkers and conjugation technologies will support the development of novel and more efficacious ADCs. In turn, the growing ADC therapy market will drive the demand for these technologies, contributing to substantial CAGR of ADC technology market during the forecast period.

ADC Technology Market Size

The ADC technology market, comprising of ADC linker and antibody conjugation technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. Driven by the growing interest of stakeholders in addressing the efficiency and safety related concerns with antibody drug conjugates, the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market is anticipated to witness tremendous market growth in the foreseen future.

Based on mechanism of drug release, the linkers are categorized as cleavable or non cleavable linkers. Majority of the approved ADCs use cleavable linkers and based on the current late-stage pipeline of ADCs, the global ADC technology market is anticipated to be driven by cleavable linkers in the short term.

North America and Europe to Compete for the Largest Share of ADC Linker and Antibody Conjugation Technologies Market

Close to 80% of the market share is estimated to be captured by companies based in North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the escalating partnership activity in these regions. It is interesting to note that 78% of the total deals were inked by players based in North America and Europe during the time period, 2014-2023. Further, some of the companies based in these developed regions, such as Mersana Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics and Zymeworks offer several antibody conjugation and ADC linker technology / platforms.

These platforms are either second-generation or third-generation technologies that offer chemical site specific conjugation. Moreover, all these players have in-house ADC portfolio for testing the potential of their technologies and resulting in the development of innovative cancer therapies.

