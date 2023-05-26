Global Addiction Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2031 at a 6.1% CAGR

26 May, 2023, 19:15 ET
The "Global Addiction Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global addiction treatment market size attained a value of about USD 6.8 billion in 2022. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach nearly USD 11.7 billion by 2031 driven by the increasing prevalence of addiction across the globe.
Addiction Treatment Market: Introduction
Addiction treatment refers to the process of helping individuals overcome their dependence on drugs or alcohol. Addiction is a chronic disease that affects the brain, and it can be difficult to overcome without professional help.
Addiction treatment programs typically include a combination of behavioural therapies, medication-assisted treatment, support groups, and other services designed to address the physical and psychological aspects of addiction. The ultimate goal of addiction treatment is to help individuals achieve long-term recovery and improve their overall quality of life.
Key Trends in the Addiction Treatment Market
Some of the key trends in the global addiction treatment market include:
- Increased Focus on Holistic Treatment: There is a growing trend towards the use of holistic treatment approaches that focus on treating the whole person rather than just the addiction. This includes incorporating elements such as mindfulness, yoga, nutrition, and exercise into treatment programs
- Telehealth and Digital Solutions: With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the use of telehealth and digital solutions for addiction treatment. This trend is likely to continue as it provides greater accessibility and convenience for patients
- Medication-Assisted Treatment: There has been a growing use of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in addiction treatment. MAT involves the use of medications to help manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings, and has been shown to be effective in increasing treatment retention and reducing relapse rates
- Personalized Treatment Plans: There is a shift towards more personalized treatment plans that take into account individual patient needs and preferences. This includes tailoring treatment approaches based on factors such as age, gender, and co-occurring mental health conditions
- Increased Access to Treatment: There is a growing recognition of the need to increase access to addiction treatment for all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographic location. This has led to an increase in the availability of low-cost and free treatment options, as well as the expansion of telehealth services
Addiction Treatment Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Treatment Type
Medications
- Bupropion
- Varenicline
- Acamprosate
- Disulfiram
- Naltrexone
- Methadone
- Buprenorphine
- Nicotine Replacement Products
- Others
Counseling and Behavioral Therapies
- Cognitive -Behavioral Therapy
- Multi-Dimensional Therapy
- Motivational
- Others
- Detoxifications
- Others
Market Breakup by Addiction Type
- Alcohol Addiction Treatment
- Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment
- Opioid Addiction Treatments
- Other Addictions
Market Breakup by Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parentals
- Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Centres
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Rehabilitation Centres
- Others
Market by Treatment Channel
- Public
- Private
Market by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Addiction Treatment Market Scenario
The addiction treatment market has been growing in recent years due to various factors such as increasing awareness of addiction as a disease, rising substance abuse cases, and government initiatives to combat drug abuse. The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of addiction, especially opioid addiction, and the rising demand for addiction treatment services. The report also suggests that North America is expected to hold the largest share of the addiction treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of addiction cases in the region, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.
Competitor Landscape
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the addiction treatment market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- BD
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- GSK Plc
- Bayer AG
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker Corporation
- Homology Medicines, Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- AVROBIO, Inc
- REGENXBIO Inc
- CAN bridge Life Sciences Ltd
- Denali Therapeutics
