Global Additive Manufacturing in Construction Industry Report 2022: Assessment of Key Materials, Cost Assessment, Technology Comparison

The "Additive Manufacturing Revolutionizing the Future of the Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides an in-depth analysis of the advantages of additive manufacturing adoption. It also covers the current state and impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the construction industry.

Additive manufacturing (AM) technologies have been undergoing considerable technological growth in recent years. The technology is playing an instrumental role in transforming several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, and oil and gas. Due to the advantages of AM technology, it is now witnessing immense traction from the construction industry.

The construction industry uses additive manufacturing for building homes and structures in a faster and more sustainable manner. Poly jet and powdered inkjet printing technologies are used to design and model miniature concepts of structures or buildings, and in some cases, rapid prototyping.

This report provides information on the following topics:

Growth opportunity analysis

Drivers and restraints

Recent innovations and stakeholder activities

Patent analysis

Profiles of key players

Material analysis

Cost analysis

Technology comparison analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Additive Manufacturing Technology in the Construction Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Technology Segmentation

The Main Achievement will be Developing a Sustainable Ecosystem in the Construction Industry

3. Technology Landscape

Technology Landscape Overview of AM's Impact on the Construction Industry

Patent Analysis for the 3D Printing Construction Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Current Trend Analysis in 3D Printing for the Construction Industry

4. 3D Printing in the Construction Industry: Assessment of Key Materials

Materials Predominantly Used by the Construction Industry for 3D Printing

5. 3D Printing in the Construction Industry: Cost Assessment

Cost Analysis of Conventional vs. Additive Manufacturing Techniques in the Construction Industry

6. 3D Printing in the Construction Industry: Technology Comparison

Construction Technique Comparison: Conventional vs. Offsite and Onsite 3DP

7. Stakeholder Activities

8. Company Profiles

WASP S.r.l, Italy

COBOD International A/S, Denmark

CyBe Construction B.V., The Netherlands

Apis Cor, United States

Azure Printed Homes, United States

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Construction

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Faster Cycle Time and Low Construction Cost

10. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

11. Next Steps

