Global Additive Manufacturing in Construction Industry Report 2022: Assessment of Key Materials, Cost Assessment, Technology Comparison

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing Revolutionizing the Future of the Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis provides an in-depth analysis of the advantages of additive manufacturing adoption. It also covers the current state and impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the construction industry.
Additive manufacturing (AM) technologies have been undergoing considerable technological growth in recent years. The technology is playing an instrumental role in transforming several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, and oil and gas. Due to the advantages of AM technology, it is now witnessing immense traction from the construction industry.
The construction industry uses additive manufacturing for building homes and structures in a faster and more sustainable manner. Poly jet and powdered inkjet printing technologies are used to design and model miniature concepts of structures or buildings, and in some cases, rapid prototyping.
This report provides information on the following topics:
- Growth opportunity analysis
- Drivers and restraints
- Recent innovations and stakeholder activities
- Patent analysis
- Profiles of key players
- Material analysis
- Cost analysis
- Technology comparison analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Additive Manufacturing Technology in the Construction Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Technology Segmentation
- The Main Achievement will be Developing a Sustainable Ecosystem in the Construction Industry
3. Technology Landscape
- Technology Landscape Overview of AM's Impact on the Construction Industry
- Patent Analysis for the 3D Printing Construction Industry
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Current Trend Analysis in 3D Printing for the Construction Industry
4. 3D Printing in the Construction Industry: Assessment of Key Materials
- Materials Predominantly Used by the Construction Industry for 3D Printing
5. 3D Printing in the Construction Industry: Cost Assessment
- Cost Analysis of Conventional vs. Additive Manufacturing Techniques in the Construction Industry
6. 3D Printing in the Construction Industry: Technology Comparison
- Construction Technique Comparison: Conventional vs. Offsite and Onsite 3DP
7. Stakeholder Activities
8. Company Profiles
- WASP S.r.l, Italy
- COBOD International A/S, Denmark
- CyBe Construction B.V., The Netherlands
- Apis Cor, United States
- Azure Printed Homes, United States
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Construction
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: Faster Cycle Time and Low Construction Cost
10. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
11. Next Steps
