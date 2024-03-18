Global Additive Manufacturing Market 2024-2028 - Low Wastage of Cartridges in Additive Printing and Limited Time Required for 3D Printing to Lead to Sizable Demand in the Market

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Additive Manufacturing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The additive manufacturing market is forecasted to grow by USD 31.81 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by high demand in medical device sector, rise in adoption of computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology and desktop printers, and collaborations and partnerships among vendors.

This study identifies the increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products as one of the prime reasons driving the additive manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, low wastage of cartridges in additive printing and limited time required for 3D printing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the additive manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the additive manufacturing market covers the following areas:

Additive manufacturing market sizing

Additive manufacturing market forecast

Additive manufacturing market industry analysis

The additive manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-user

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading additive manufacturing market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., Additive Industries BV, Autodesk Inc., BICO Group AB, Canon Inc., Carbon Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., ColVisTec AG, Desktop Metal Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Stratasys Ltd., voxeljet AG, and 3DEO Inc..

Also, the additive manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global additive manufacturing market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Component



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

3D Systems Corp.

Additive Industries BV

Autodesk Inc.

BICO Group AB

Canon Inc.

Carbon Inc.

CINCINNATI Inc.

Inc. ColVisTec AG

Desktop Metal Inc.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

EOS GmbH

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric Co.

HP Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Markforged Holding Corp.

MATERIALISE NV

Stratasys Ltd.

voxeljet AG

3DEO Inc.

