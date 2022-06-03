Global Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms: Products, Therapeutics, Strategies & Forecasts

Jun 03, 2022, 10:45 ET
3D printing (3DP) or additive manufacturing (AM) is a family of technologies that implement layer-by-layer processes in order to fabricate physical models, based on a computer aided design (CAD) model. 3D printing permits the fabrication of high degrees of complexity with great reproducibility, in a fast and cost-effective fashion.
3D printing has been used extensively in tissue and organ engineering, diagnostics, disease modelling, manufacturing of biomedical devices and the design and development of novel dosage forms. It is utilized in the pharmaceutical industries as a process innovation technology to construct digitally controlled and personalized products by converting a concept into a prototype additive manufacturing using 3D computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).
Key Questions Answered in the Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms Report:
- What are the leading additive technology modalities being investigated for manufacturing Engineered Solid Dosage Forms?
- Who are the suppliers of additive technology products and devices, and what is their market impact?
- What are the major factors driving the demand for additive technology in the oral drug space?
- What is expected relative impact of additive manufacturing in applications for oral tablets and related drug forms?
- What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for additive manufacturing in the solid oral dosage form space?
- What has been the posture of drug regulatory agencies in setting standards and limits on additive manufactured oral drugs?
- What are the significant economic, competitive and technology factors that are expected to impact the demand for solid drug forms?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- 3D Printing Evolution
- Regulatory Initiatives
- Additive Fabrication Methods
- Continuous Manufacturing
3D Printing Architectures
- Inkjet Printing
- Nozzle-based Systems
- Laser-based System
3D Printing - Enabling Technologies
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modelling
- Digital Light Processing
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Selective Laser Melting
- Hot Melt Extrusion (HME)
3D Printing Opportunities in Drug Customization
- Solid Dosage Forms
- Recent Commercial Developments in Drug Printing
- Delivery Assist Devices
Market and Commercial Landscape
- Approved 3D Printed Drugs
- Academic Programs
Market Drivers
- Chronic Conditions & Dosing Frequency
- Market Factors
- Regulatory Factors
Company Profiles
