Global Adhesion Barrier Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: An Epidemiological Shift to Chronic Diseases Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, PEG), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Procedure (Abdominal, Cardiovascular, Gynae, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & ASC), Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesion barriers market is valued at an estimated USD 0.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Factors such as the rising geriatric population, an increase in the volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries, and increasing awareness about the medical implications of adhesions are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The untapped emerging markets are also expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market.

Adhesion barrier market is expected to grow in the APAC due to factors such as steadily increasing geriatric population, the epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, and rising medical tourism. As a result, the APAC is anticipated to grow faster than other regions during the forecast period with the highest CAGR.

The synthetic adhesion barrier market is projected to witness the highest growth in the adhesion barriers market, by type of products, during the forecast period

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers.

Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol, and other synthetic adhesion barriers. the hyaluronic acid based adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the synthetic adhesion barrier market, owing to their properties of biocompatibility and bioresorbable.

General/Abdominal Surgeries is the largest application segment of the adhesion barrier market

In 2022, based on applications, General/Abdominal Surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in General/Abdominal Surgeries, the growing volume of General/Abdominal Surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for General/Abdominal Surgeries.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Volume of Surgeries & Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market
  • Synthetic Barriers Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Adhesion Barrier Market in 2022
  • China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
  • North America to Dominate Adhesion Barrier Market in 2028
  • Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Study Period

Market Dynamics: Adhesion Barrier Market

Drivers

  • Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population Globally
  • Increase in Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries
  • Increasing Awareness About Medical Implications of Adhesions

Restraints

  • Reluctance of Surgeons to Use Adhesion Barriers

Opportunities

  • Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Stringent Regulations and Limited Technological Innovations

Industry Trends

  • Rising Focus on Gel Form of Adhesion Barriers for Surgeries

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.
  • Atrium Medical Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Fziomed, Inc.
  • Mast Biosurgery
  • Innocoll
  • Betatech Medical
  • Cormatrix Cardiovascular, Inc.
  • Bioscompass, Inc.
  • W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
  • Allosource

Other Players (Adhesion Barrier Products Under Development)

  • Xlynk Surgical
  • Luna Innovations
  • Actamax Surgical Material, LLC
  • Arc Medical Inc.
  • Cg Bio Inc.
  • Leader Biomedical
  • Planttec Medical GmbH
  • Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd.
  • Seikagaku Corporation
  • Gunze Limited

