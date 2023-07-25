Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market to Witness Significant Growth to 2028: Featuring 3M, Avery Dennison and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Among Others

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market (2023-2028) by Product Thickness, Lamination Technology, End-Use Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market is estimated to be USD 1.03 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.44 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.90%.



Market Dynamics



Market Segmentations



The Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market is segmented based on Product Thickness, Lamination Technology, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

By Product Thickness, the market is classified into Up to 25 Microns, 25-50 Microns, 50-100 Microns, and Above 150 Microns.

By Lamination Technology, the market is classified into Dry Bond Lamination, Energy Curable Lamination, Hot Melt Seal Coating, Solventless Lamination, and Wet Bond Lamination.

By End-Use Industry, the market is classified into Automotive, Construction & Interior, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, and Industrial.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advance Marine Coatings AS, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Hempel A/S, Katradis Marine Ropes Industry S.A., KCC Corp., Merck KGaA, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT Analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

