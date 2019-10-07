Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market: Focus on Type (Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market Anticipated to Reach to $14.32 Billion by 2029



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global adhesive foam tape market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global adhesive foam tape market?

• What was the revenue generated by adhesive foam tape by type in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period between 2019 and 2029?

• Which application type is expected to dominate the global adhesive foam tape market in the coming years?

• Who are the key players in the global adhesive foam tape market?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the adhesive foam tape manufacturers foresee?

• What is the consumption pattern of the adhesive foam tape across end users in different regions and countries?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the adhesive foam tape market?

• Which different types of foam tapes are used and what are their applications?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global adhesive foam tape market?



Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The Adhesive Foam Tape Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.38% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. APAC dominated the global adhesive foam tape market with a share of 35.96% in 2018. APAC, including the major countries, such as the China is the most prominent region for the adhesive foam tape market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to growing construction sector in the country.



The global adhesive foam tape market has gained widespread importance owing to rising automotive and construction industry. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and end products is one of the prominent factors which is restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



"The increasing demand for automotive and surging construction activities across the globe is propelling the usage of adhesive foam tapes, which are highly adhesive and resistant toward solvents, ultraviolet rays, and moisture."



Scope of the Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market



The report on global adhesive foam tape market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as by type, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the adhesive foam tape market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The global adhesive foam tape market is further segmented type, applications, and region. The automotive application dominated the global adhesive foam tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.The report also analyzes different types of foam tape that includes polyethylene, polyurethane, acrylic and others.



In application segment, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, paper and printing, construction and others.



The adhesive foam tape market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report contains data for each of these regions (by country).



Key Companies in the Global Adhesive Foam Tape Industry



The key market players in the global adhesive foam tape market include 3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sekisui Chemicals Co.Ltd, CCT Tapes, Intertape Polymer Group, Lohmann GmbH & Co.



KG, LINTEC Corporation, Saint Gobain, HALCO, Jintuo Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd, Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd., 3F GmbH Klebe - & Kaschiertechnik.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America



