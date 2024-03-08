Global Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 with Case Studies for Nitto Denko and tesa

08 Mar, 2024, 23:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesive Tapes Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the global tape market's current status and future prospects and quantifies the adhesives used in tapes. It takes into account volume shipment and the revenue generated from the adhesives used in tapes from 2020 to 2030.
The study examines different chemistries, including acrylic, rubber, silicones, epoxy, and PU, as well as adhesive technologies, such as water- and solvent-based tapes as well as hot-melt and UV-curable hot-melt adhesives.
The study also explores the various product types commonly used in tape applications, such as pressure-sensitive, heat-sensitive (or heat-activated), and water/moisture-activated tapes. Tapes have also been analyzed based on the functions they perform, including bonding, masking, transfer tapes, and insulation.
The study provides a detailed overview of tape usage in packaging applications and the impact of key Mega Trends, such as sustainability and the surge in eCommerce, on the use of tapes in packaging applications. Another end-market discussed in detail is automotive, as the rise of EVs is presenting solid growth opportunities for the use of tapes in automotive applications.
The study also analyzes the value chain and includes case studies. In addition, it focuses on the impact of several regulations on the tapes market and highlights the key strategies stakeholders adopt in these circumstances.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges in the global tapes market?
- What are the major end-industry dynamics impacting tape demand in various applications?
- How does the value chain work in the tapes market?
- How does the demand for tapes vary depending on technology, product type, chemistry, and end-industry needs?
- What are the market's regional trends?
- What are the major competitive factors governing the market?
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Sustainability
- Tape Application Automation
- Tape Debonding
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- tesa
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Adhesive Tapes Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Overview and Introduction
- Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Tape Types Based on Adhesion
- Key Questions the Study will Answer
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraint
- Industry Challenges
- Value Chain Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitive Factors
- Impact of Regulations on the Tapes Market
- Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability - Nitto Denko Corporation Case Study
- Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability - tesa Case Study
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Regional Analysis
- Analysis by Chemistry
- Analysis by Backing Material
- Analysis by Product Type
- Product Type Overview
- Analysis by Product Type
- Analysis by Adhesive Technology
- Analysis by Function
- Analysis by Application
- Key Packaging Industry Trends Impacting Tapes
- Importance of Regulatory Compliance in the Packaging Industry
- Sustainability Transitions Across the Value Chain
- Easy Recycling
- Consumer Tapes
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
