Global Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 with Case Studies for Nitto Denko and tesa

This study assesses the global tape market's current status and future prospects and quantifies the adhesives used in tapes. It takes into account volume shipment and the revenue generated from the adhesives used in tapes from 2020 to 2030.

The study examines different chemistries, including acrylic, rubber, silicones, epoxy, and PU, as well as adhesive technologies, such as water- and solvent-based tapes as well as hot-melt and UV-curable hot-melt adhesives.

The study also explores the various product types commonly used in tape applications, such as pressure-sensitive, heat-sensitive (or heat-activated), and water/moisture-activated tapes. Tapes have also been analyzed based on the functions they perform, including bonding, masking, transfer tapes, and insulation.

The study provides a detailed overview of tape usage in packaging applications and the impact of key Mega Trends, such as sustainability and the surge in eCommerce, on the use of tapes in packaging applications. Another end-market discussed in detail is automotive, as the rise of EVs is presenting solid growth opportunities for the use of tapes in automotive applications.

The study also analyzes the value chain and includes case studies. In addition, it focuses on the impact of several regulations on the tapes market and highlights the key strategies stakeholders adopt in these circumstances.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges in the global tapes market?

What are the major end-industry dynamics impacting tape demand in various applications?

How does the value chain work in the tapes market?

How does the demand for tapes vary depending on technology, product type, chemistry, and end-industry needs?

What are the market's regional trends?

What are the major competitive factors governing the market?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Sustainability

Tape Application Automation

Tape Debonding

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nitto Denko Corporation

tesa

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Adhesive Tapes Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview and Introduction

Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Tape Types Based on Adhesion

Key Questions the Study will Answer

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraint

Industry Challenges

Value Chain Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitive Factors

Impact of Regulations on the Tapes Market

Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability - Nitto Denko Corporation Case Study

Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability - tesa Case Study

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Analysis by Chemistry

Analysis by Backing Material

Analysis by Product Type

Product Type Overview

Analysis by Product Type

Analysis by Adhesive Technology

Analysis by Function

Analysis by Application

Key Packaging Industry Trends Impacting Tapes

Importance of Regulatory Compliance in the Packaging Industry

Sustainability Transitions Across the Value Chain

Easy Recycling

Consumer Tapes

Automotive

Building and Construction

