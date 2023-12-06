Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Insights on End-Markets & Regional Opportunities Through 2027 - Advent of 3D Vision in Adhesive Applications and Emergence of Pressure-sensitive Tapes

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesives & Sealants (by End-Markets & Region): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the adhesives & sealants market, highlights the sector's promising trajectory between 2023 and 2027. The analysis reveals an anticipated market value of US$83.32 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.22% over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Expansion of the construction industry

Escalating production of lightweight vehicles

Increased home improvement activities

Growing demand for packaging solutions and products

Accelerated pace of urbanization globally

Though challenged by regulatory obstacles regarding VOC emissions and evolving standards and rules, the market is propelled by significant trends and developments:

Trends Shaping the Future of Adhesives & Sealants

Growth in the electronics industry and the surge in medical devices sales

The advent of 3D vision in adhesive applications and the emergence of pressure-sensitive tapes

Increasing demand for reactive hot melt adhesives (HMA)

The detailed market study also highlights the competitive landscape, where key players are strengthening their market presence through strategic initiatives, such as mergers, partnerships, and product innovation. The focus on strong regional presence, enhanced distribution channels, and diversified product portfolios are key tactics adopted by market leaders to consolidate their market positions.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia Pacific region leads in terms of growth amidst rising demands from key sectors like construction, packaging, and automotive industries. Europe and North America are not far behind, poised to secure substantial market shares due to their advanced industrial and automotive sectors.

The report provides in-depth insights into the adhesives & sealants market with a focus on its major applications across end-user industries, offering valuable information for:

Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End-Users in Construction, Automotive, Packaging, and Electronics & Electrical Industries

Research and Development Entities

Governmental Regulatory and Policy-Making Bodies

Companies Profiled

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Company Henkel

Arkema

Sika

H.BFuller

The market analysis presents an indispensable guide for stakeholders looking to navigate the complexities of the adhesives & sealants market during this period of growth and innovation, offering a clear view of the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



