Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Insights on End-Markets & Regional Opportunities Through 2027 - Advent of 3D Vision in Adhesive Applications and Emergence of Pressure-sensitive Tapes

06 Dec, 2023, 21:00 ET

The "Global Adhesives & Sealants (by End-Markets & Region): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report

This comprehensive analysis of the adhesives & sealants market, highlights the sector's promising trajectory between 2023 and 2027. The analysis reveals an anticipated market value of US$83.32 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.22% over the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

  • Expansion of the construction industry
  • Escalating production of lightweight vehicles
  • Increased home improvement activities
  • Growing demand for packaging solutions and products
  • Accelerated pace of urbanization globally

Though challenged by regulatory obstacles regarding VOC emissions and evolving standards and rules, the market is propelled by significant trends and developments:

Trends Shaping the Future of Adhesives & Sealants

  • Growth in the electronics industry and the surge in medical devices sales
  • The advent of 3D vision in adhesive applications and the emergence of pressure-sensitive tapes
  • Increasing demand for reactive hot melt adhesives (HMA)

The detailed market study also highlights the competitive landscape, where key players are strengthening their market presence through strategic initiatives, such as mergers, partnerships, and product innovation. The focus on strong regional presence, enhanced distribution channels, and diversified product portfolios are key tactics adopted by market leaders to consolidate their market positions.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia Pacific region leads in terms of growth amidst rising demands from key sectors like construction, packaging, and automotive industries. Europe and North America are not far behind, poised to secure substantial market shares due to their advanced industrial and automotive sectors.

The report provides in-depth insights into the adhesives & sealants market with a focus on its major applications across end-user industries, offering valuable information for:

  • Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers
  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • End-Users in Construction, Automotive, Packaging, and Electronics & Electrical Industries
  • Research and Development Entities
  • Governmental Regulatory and Policy-Making Bodies

Companies Profiled

  • Saint-Gobain
  • 3M Company
  • Henkel
  • Arkema
  • Sika
  • H.BFuller

The market analysis presents an indispensable guide for stakeholders looking to navigate the complexities of the adhesives & sealants market during this period of growth and innovation, offering a clear view of the potential challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

