Global Adipic Acid (ADPA) Markets 2019-2023 by Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adipic Acid (ADPA): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world adipic acid market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for adipic acid.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of adipic acid

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing adipic acid capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on adipic acid manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of adipic acid in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Adipic acid market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

Your knowledge of adipic acid market will become wider

Analysis of the adipic acid market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost - Your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into adipic acid market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

Adipic acid market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ADIPIC ACID PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ADIPIC ACID MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ADIPIC ACID WORLD MARKET

3.1. World adipic acid capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World adipic acid production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Adipic acid consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Adipic acid global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Adipic acid prices in the world market

4. ADIPIC ACID REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Adipic acid European market analysis

Countries covered:

France

Germany

Italy

Ukraine

4.2. Adipic acid Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

4.3. Adipic acid North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Adipic acid Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

5. ADIPIC ACID MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Adipic acid capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Adipic acid consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Adipic acid market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ADIPIC ACID MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ADIPIC ACID FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. ADIPIC ACID END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3tj5xl/global_adipic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

