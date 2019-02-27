Global Adipic Acid (ADPA) Markets 2019-2023 by Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adipic Acid (ADPA): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world adipic acid market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for adipic acid.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of adipic acid
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing adipic acid capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on adipic acid manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of adipic acid in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Adipic acid market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Reasons to Buy
- Your knowledge of adipic acid market will become wider
- Analysis of the adipic acid market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment
- You will boost - Your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into adipic acid market
- Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated
- Adipic acid market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ADIPIC ACID PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ADIPIC ACID MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ADIPIC ACID WORLD MARKET
3.1. World adipic acid capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World adipic acid production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Adipic acid consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Adipic acid global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Adipic acid prices in the world market
4. ADIPIC ACID REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Adipic acid European market analysis
Countries covered:
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Ukraine
4.2. Adipic acid Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- China
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
4.3. Adipic acid North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Adipic acid Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Brazil
5. ADIPIC ACID MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Adipic acid capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Adipic acid consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Adipic acid market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ADIPIC ACID MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ADIPIC ACID FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ADIPIC ACID END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3tj5xl/global_adipic?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
