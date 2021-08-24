Global Adsorbents Market Report 2021: APAC Accounted for the Largest Share of the Adsorbents Market in 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adsorbents Market by Type (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina), Application (Petroleum refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas refining, Water treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for adsorbents is poised to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to the increased range of advanced applications. The industry growth is backed by the large-scale developments in oil & gas processing and socio-economic advancements such as the increased use of adsorbents in maintaining purity standards in various applications and because of environmental concerns. Adsorbents are multi-characteristic and ideal materials for different industry verticals such as oil & gas, nuclear, pharmaceutical, automobile, biofuel, refrigeration, construction, chemicals, and petrochemicals.

The global Adsorbents Market is estimated to be USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026.

Molecular Sieves is the fastest-growing type segment in the Adsorbents market. . The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of adsorbents in petroleum refining. Molecular sieves are often utilized in the petroleum industry, especially for the purification of gas streams and in the chemistry laboratory for separating compounds and drying materials. There are four main types of molecular sieves: 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X. The type is dependent on the molecule's chemical formula, and it determines the pore size of the molecular sieve. It accounted for a share of about 38.56% of the Adsorbents market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Petroleum Refining is the fastest-growing application segment in the Adsorbents market Petroleum refining adsorbents are widely used in the dehydration of alkylation feed and in the purification of feedstock to protect isomerization catalysts in refining. These adsorbents remove a wide variety of contaminants effectively and economically from numerous hydrocarbon streams in petroleum refineries through non-regenerative and regenerative adsorbents. It accounted for a share of about 22.39% of the Adsorbents market, in terms of value, in 2020.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Adsorbents market in 2020. The adsorbents market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global adsorbents market. Adsorbents are widely used for removing and controlling contaminants from various industrial processes, such as the production of low sulfur fuels. They are extensively used for a wide range of applications, ranging from insulating glass windows to the removal of mercury in large-scale natural gas/crude oil wellheads. Adsorbents are an integral part of any process used in the manufacturing of modern-day specialized products. The market in APAC, owing to high demand, is much more dynamic and competitive than that in the western region. These factors are projected to drive the demand for adsorbents in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Adsorbents Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Adsorbents Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Critical Secondary Inputs

2.1.1.2 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Critical Primary Inputs

2.1.2.2 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Base Number Calculation Approach

2.2.1 Estimation of Adsorbents Market Size Based on Market Share Analysis

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation: Supply-Side Analysis

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Adsorbents Market: Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.5.1 Limitations

2.5.2 Growth Rate Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Molecular Sieves to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Figure 7 Petroleum Refining to be the Largest Application Segment

Figure 8 APAC to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Adsorbents Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 APAC to Witness High Growth due to Increase in Demand from Several End-Use Industries

Figure 9 Growing Demand from the Petroleum Refining Segment to Drive the Adsorbents Market

4.2 Adsorbents Market: by Region and Type, 2020

Figure 10 APAC and Molecular Sieves Segment Accounted for the Largest Shares

4.3 Adsorbents Market: by Region and Application, 2020

Figure 11 APAC and Petroleum Refining Segment Led the Market

4.4 Adsorbents Market, by Country

Figure 12 India to Witness the Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 13 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges: Adsorbents Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns and Regulations

Table 1 Top Emitters of Carbon Dioxide, 2018

5.2.1.2 Adsorbents are Cost-Effective

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Oxygen Concentrators

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Moderate Growth for End-Use Industries

5.2.2.2 Reduced Service Life due to High Level of Impurities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Denitrogenation/Desulfurization Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Depletion of Raw Materials

5.3 Yc & Ycc Shift

5.3.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Adsorbent Manufacturers

Figure 14 Revenue Shift for Adsorbent Manufacturers

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 15 Adsorbents Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Table 2 Adsorbents Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Value Chain

Figure 16 Adsorbents Market: Value Chain

5.5.1 Adsorbent Raw Material Suppliers

5.5.2 Adsorbent Manufacturers

5.5.3 End-Use Applications of Adsorbents

Table 3 Adsorbents Market: Value Chain

5.5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 New-Generation Nano-Adsorbents for the Removal of Emerging Contaminants in Water

5.8 Recycling and Reactivation of Activated Carbon

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Eliminating the Effects of Regeneration Reflux

5.9.2 Trade Analysis

Table 4 Activated Carbon Import Data 2020 (USD Thousand)

Table 5 Activated Carbon Export Data 2020 (USD Thousand)

5.10 Ecosystem

Figure 17 Ecosystem of Adsorbents Market

5.11 Pricing Analysis

Table 6 Cost in Usd/ Kg of Following Adsorbent Types

5.12 Patent Analysis

Table 7 List of Patents by Uop LLC.

Table 8 List of Patents by China Petroleum & Chemical

Table 9 List of Patents by Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Table 10 List of Patents by Arkema France

Table 11 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

6 COVID-19 Impact on Adsorbents Market

6.1 COVID-19 Impact on Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production

7 Adsorbents Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

Figure 18 Molecular Sieves to Command the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Table 12 Adsorbents Market Size, Historic Table, by Type, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

Table 13 Adsorbents Market Size, Historic Table, by Type, 2013-2020 (Kiloton)

Table 14 Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 15 Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

7.2 Molecular Sieves

7.2.1 Rising Use in the Petroleum Industry Has Driven the Market

Table 16 Molecular Sieves Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 17 Molecular Sieves Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

7.3 Activated Carbon

7.3.1 Demand for Purification of Liquids and Water to Drive the Market

Table 18 Activated Carbon Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 19 Activated Carbon Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

7.4 Silica Gel

7.4.1 Mostly Used in Drying Applications

Table 20 Silica Gel Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 21 Silica Gel Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

7.5 Activated Alumina

7.5.1 Most of the Fluids are Dried by Activated Alumina

Table 22 Activated Alumina Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 23 Activated Alumina Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

7.6 Others

Table 24 Other Adsorbents Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 25 Other Adsorbents Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

8 Adsorbents Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

Figure 19 Petroleum Refining to Command the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Table 26 Adsorbents Market Size, Historic Table, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 27 Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.2 Petroleum Refining

8.2.1 Petroleum Refining Adsorbents are Widely Used in the Dehydration Process

Table 28 Adsorbents Market Size for Petroleum Refining, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.3 Gas Refining

8.3.1 Adsorbents Used in Gas Refining are Porous Materials

Table 29 Adsorbents Market Size for Gas Refining, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.4 Chemicals/Petrochemicals

8.4.1 Used for the Purification of Feedstock Along with the Removal of Contaminants

Table 30 Adsorbents Market Size for Chemicals/Petrochemicals, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.5 Water Treatment

8.5.1 Growing Concerns of Water Sanitation Driving the Market

Table 31 Adsorbents Market Size for Water Treatment, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.6 Air Separation & Drying

8.6.1 Increased Use of Adsorbents for Dehydration of Instrument Air Has Driven the Market

Table 32 Adsorbents Market Size for Air Separation & Drying, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.7 Packaging

8.7.1 Adsorbents are Widely Used in the Packaging Application as Drying Agents

Table 33 Adsorbents Market Size for Packaging, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

8.8 Others

Table 34 Adsorbents Market Size for Other Applications, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9 Adsorbents Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

Figure 20 India to be the Fastest-Growing Country-Level Market from 2021 to 2026

Table 35 Adsorbents Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 36 Adsorbents Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 37 Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 38 Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 39 Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

Table 40 Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (Kiloton)

Table 41 Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 42 Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

9.2 APAC

Figure 21 APAC: Adsorbents Market Snapshot

Table 43 APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 44 APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 45 APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 46 APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 47 APAC: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

Table 48 APAC: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (Kiloton)

Table 49 APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 50 APAC :Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Increasing Domestic Demand for Industrial Use Driving the Market

Table 51 China: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 52 China: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 53 China: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Rising R&D Activities for Adsorbents to Drive the Market

Table 54 Japan: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 55 Japan: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 56 Japan: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Industrialization and Infrastructural Development Have Led to the Growth of Several Industries, Driving the Adsorbents Market

Table 57 India :Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 58 India : Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 59 India : Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 The Market in South Korea Has High Growth Potential

Table 60 South Korea: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 61 South Korea: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 62 South Korea : Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.2.5 Rest of APAC

Table 63 Rest of APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 64 Rest of APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 65 Rest of APAC: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.3 North America

Table 66 North America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 67 North America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 68 North America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 69 North America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 70 North America: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020(USD Million)

Table 71 North America: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (Kiloton)

Table 72 North America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 73 North America: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 The Us to Lead the Market in North America by 2026

Table 74 US: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 75 US: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 76 US: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Rising Demand from the Food & Beverage and Home & Personal Care Industries Drives the Market

Table 77 Canada: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 78 Canada: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 79 Canada: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 The Growing Beverage Industry Boosts the Market in Mexico

Table 80 Mexico: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 81 Mexico: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 82 Mexico: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.4 Europe

Table 83 Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 84 Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 85 Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 86 Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 87 Europe: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

Table 88 Europe: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2013-2020 (Kiloton)

Table 89 Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 90 Europe: Historic Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2013-2020 (USD Million)

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 The Market is Growing due to High Demand for Industrial Production

Table 91 Germany: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 92 Germany: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 93 Germany: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.4.2 UK

9.4.2.1 Evolution of Refineries to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

Table 94 UK: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 95 UK: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 96 UK: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.4.3 Russia

9.4.3.1 Massive Industrialization and Huge Development in End-Use Industries to Boost the Market

Table 97 Russia : Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 98 Russia: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 99 Russia: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Increasing Demand from Water Treatment Industries to Drive the Market

Table 100 Italy : Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 101 Italy: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 102 Italy: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

Table 103 Rest of Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 104 Rest of Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 105 Rest of Europe: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.5 Middle East & Africa

Table 106 Middle East & Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 107 Middle East & Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 108 Middle East & Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 109 Middle East & Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 110 Middle East & Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia to be the Fastest-Growing Market for Adsorbents in the Region

Table 111 Saudi Arabia: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 112 Saudi Arabia: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 113 Saudi Arabia: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.2.1 Growth in the Packaging Industry to Drive the Market

Table 114 South Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 115 South Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 116 South Africa: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table 117 Rest of Middle East & Africa : Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 118 Rest of Middle East & Africa : Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 119 Rest of Middle East & Africa : Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.6 South America

Table 120 South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 121 South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Country, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 122 South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 123 South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 124 South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the Adsorbents Market in South America

Table 125 Brazil: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 126 Brazil: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 127 Brazil: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Growing Demand in the Industrial Sector to Boost the Market

Table 128 Argentina: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 129 Argentina: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 130 Argentina: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

9.6.3 Rest of South America

Table 131 Rest of South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

Table 132 Rest of South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Type, 2019-2026 (Kiloton)

Table 133 Rest of South America: Adsorbents Market Size, by Application, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

Figure 22 Companies Adopted Expansion as the Key Growth Strategy During 2019-2021

10.3 Market Ranking

Figure 23 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2020

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

Figure 24 Revenue Analysis for Key Companies in the Adsorbents Market

10.5 Market Share Analysis

Table 134 Adsorbents Market: Market Shares of Key Players

Figure 25 Share of Leading Companies in Adsorbents Market

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Star

10.6.2 Pervasive

10.6.3 Emerging Leader

Figure 26 Adsorbents Market (Global): Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

Table 135 Company Product Footprint, by Type

Table 136 Company Product Footprint, by Application

Table 137 Company Region Footprint

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Smes (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Responsive Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Dynamic Companies

Figure 27 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Smes (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), 2020

10.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.9.1 Product Launches

Table 138 Adsorbents Market: Product Launches, July 2016-January 2021

10.9.2 Deals

Table 139 Adsorbents Market: Deals, July 2016-January 2021

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

(Business Overview, Products/Services/Solutions Offered, Analyst's View, Key Strengths and Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weaknesses and Competitive Threats, Recent Developments)*

11.1.1 Arkema

Table 140 Arkema: Business Overview

Figure 28 Arkema: Company Snapshot

11.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.

Table 141 Honeywell International Inc: Business Overview

Figure 29 Honeywell International Inc: Company Snapshot

11.1.3 Axens

Table 142 Axens: Business Overview

Figure 30 Axens: Company Snapshot

11.1.4 Basf Se

Table 143 Basf Se: Business Overview

Figure 31 Basf Se: Company Snapshot

11.1.5 Cabot Corporation

Table 144 Cabot Corporation: Business Overview

Figure 32 Cabot Corporation: Company Snapshot

11.1.6 Clariant Ag

Table 145 Clariant Ag: Business Overview

Figure 33 Clariant Ag: Company Snapshot

11.1.7 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Table 146 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn: Business Overview

Figure 34 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn: Company Snapshot

11.1.8 Calgon Carbon Corporation

Table 147 Calgon Carbon Corporation: Business Overview

11.1.9 Zeochem

Table 148 Zeochem: Business Overview

11.1.10 Jalon

Table 149 Jalon: Business Overview

Figure 35 Jalon: Company Snapshot

*Business Overview, Products/Services/Solutions Offered, Analyst's View, Key Strengths and Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weaknesses and Competitive Threats, Recent Developments Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

11.1.11 Porocel

11.1.12 Zeolyst International

11.1.13 Haycarb plc

11.1.14 Fuji Silysia Chemical, Ltd.

11.1.15 Agc Chemicals Americas

11.1.16 Interra Global

11.1.17 Graver Technologies, LLC

11.1.18 Silicycle Inc

11.1.19 Kureha Corporation

11.1.20 Molsivcn Adsorbent Co., Ltd

11.1.21 Sorbead India

11.1.22 Hengye Inc

11.1.23 Cilicant

11.1.24 Zettachem International

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledgestore

12.3 Available Customizations





