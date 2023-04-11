Global Adsorption Equipment Market to Reach $673.1 Million by 2030: Increasing Demand for Adsorption Equipment in the Automotive Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adsorption Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, By Bed Type, By Phase Type, By End-User, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to market research, the global adsorption equipment market is expected to grow to USD 673.1 Million by 2030, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for adsorption equipment in the automotive industry, which is required for various processes involved in making vehicles both aesthetically pleasing and safe.

These processes, including the use of paint and chemicals, often result in the emission of hazardous pollutants into the atmosphere, making adsorption equipment a critical solution for providing cleaner effluent from different manufacturers .

The need for clean air and water has become increasingly important due to growing environmental concerns, especially with the increase in industrialization.

Adsorption equipment comes in different capacities and works on various phases, meeting the demand for safer environmental standards, which are often disrupted by the numerous growing industries, such as electronics, chemicals, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. These industries emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can have a significant impact on the environment .

The printing industry, which is a major source of carbon emissions, is also driving the demand for adsorption equipment. As the demand for packaging of food and beverages, as well as consumer goods, continues to grow, the printing industry is expected to see a significant increase in demand for adsorption equipment as a means to reduce organic emissions .

Governments in different countries are implementing various initiatives to clean up waste and wastewater to provide clean water, which has contributed to the growth of the adsorption equipment market. Adsorption equipment plays a vital role in ensuring cleaner air and water and is, therefore, central to the strategy for achieving cleaner air and water.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Force:

Significant Investments in High-Accuracy Microbalance and Rapid Adoption of New Techniques

The market is being driven by significant investments in high-accuracy microbalances and the rapid adoption of new techniques. High-accuracy microbalances are allowing industry professionals to analyze gas and vapor sorption by materials at previously unattainable pressures and temperatures, which is opening up new avenues for sorption analysis.

In addition, new exo-sensing technology is being incorporated, which removes the sensing and control mechanisms from the microbalance chamber and allows for sorption analysis with dangerous and aggressive species while maintaining measurement accuracy and resolution.

New techniques such as Integral Mass Balance (IMB) are more accurate than existing techniques and have the potential to accelerate the development of new materials for gas separation technology.

Restraint:

Availability of Wide Range of Alternatives

The market is restrained by the availability of a wide range of alternatives to adsorption, such as waste removal and segregation methodologies like ion exchange and electrocoagulation.

These methodologies are widely accepted as replacements for adsorption due to their significant benefits and advantages, such as the ability to remove heavy metals from wastewater effluent and their affordability, safety, simplicity, and environmental friendliness.

Ion exchange involves reversible ion exchange between the solid and liquid phases, which removes metal ions from the solution without affecting the internal resin structure. Electrocoagulation is used for small-scale wastewater treatment, where an electric current is passed through the wastewater solution to remove dissolved metals, suspended solids, dyes, and tannins.

